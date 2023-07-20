Atmosphere Choose “Still Life” in New Video, Detail Tour De Friends

Atmosphere shared their umpteenth album in May’s So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously, and this week, the Minneapolis indie hip-hop veterans followed their latest LP with a music video for standout track “Still Life,” plus a new set of November tour dates.

Rapper Slug (Sean Daley) and producer Ant (Anthony Davis) collaborate with East London vocalist Murkage Dave on the pleasantly hazy “Still Life,” tapping into the timelessness of its titular art style as an antidote for troubled times. “Even though it’s all coming to an ending / The whole thing look pretty like a painting,” Murkage Dave croons in the chorus, with an eye for life’s beauty even as the wreckage piles up around him. Meanwhile, Ant orchestrates a lush guitar- and bass-driven soundscape, with airy synth and clattering drums injecting urgency into the otherwise dreamy instrumental. And Slug finds the romance in the end of all things, rapping, “In the event that this is truly the apocalypse / I don’t wanna miss that midnight kiss.”

The accompanying music video, directed by Slug himself alongside ZooDeVille and Siddiq, finds the emcee delivering his verses from — where else? — the City of Love. Slug and Murkage Dave perform in the Parisian streets, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and on the banks of the Seine, among other spots, all while artist Barica Emanuel sketches out the Atmosphere emcee’s bespectacled face. The clip captures the idyllic peace the track’s declarations of unshakable love evoke, but there’s a certain bittersweetness hanging over it all, like the other shoe dangling.

Atmosphere are taking their latest album on the road as we speak, touring North America both as headliners and alongside the extremely Florida-friendly trio of Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome and The Movement. That foursome comes to Jacksonville on Sept. 1 for a Friday night show at Daily’s Place. And Atmosphere’s newly announced Tour De Friends kicks off in November, with headlining shows in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out now on Rhymesayers Entertainment.