Jax Indie-Band Teal Peel Packs an Ocean’s Worth of Character Into New Song “Sandy”

By Hurley Winkler
Teal Peel press photo
Taylor Paul Neal (pictured) and his band Teal Peel has released an EP, featuring the beachy title track "Sandy" | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Can’t stand the sight of seagulls

They freak you out and they’re kinda annoying as hell

So says Jax musician Taylor Paul Neal on the latest Teal Peel single, “Sandy.” Fans of Pavement and Mercury Rev are bound to appreciate the cheeky lyricism of the local indie rock outfit’s new songs. I mean, who among us here in Northeast Florida hasn’t been annoyed by a seagull at some point? And raise your hand if you’ve ever hated the feeling of sand between your toes.

This single packs tons of character, especially those surprising little Roy Orbison-esque “ba-dum ba-dum-dums” that conclude each chorus. With surfy pedal steel, washy drums, and a brass section that swells like waves and trills like gulls, this song feels downright oceanic. Dynamic guitars and thick reverb contrast satisfyingly against clean and centered vocals. It’s a tune you’ll want to add to all your summertime playlists.

You can hear new music from Teal Peel, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month. 

In this article: Indie, jacksonville, new song, Sandy, Taylor Paul Neal and Teal Peel

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Paul McCartney’s Photos of Early Beatlemania are in a Book and on Display in London”
Jun. 13, 2023

Paul McCartney’s Photos of Early Beatlemania are in a Book and on Display in London

Featured image for “Jacksonville Hip-Hop Artist Aalana Stands Tall on New Track, “Beretta””
Jun. 13, 2023

Jacksonville Hip-Hop Artist Aalana Stands Tall on New Track, “Beretta”

Featured image for “Aja Monet’s Debut Album Fuses Art and Advocacy, Poet and Performer”
Jun. 12, 2023

Aja Monet’s Debut Album Fuses Art and Advocacy, Poet and Performer

Featured image for “On the Easy-Going ‘Joy’all,’ Jenny Lewis Defiantly Preaches the Pursuit of Happiness”
Jun. 12, 2023

On the Easy-Going ‘Joy’all,’ Jenny Lewis Defiantly Preaches the Pursuit of Happiness

Featured image for “EASYin2D and Mecca thA Marvelous, Two Laidback Duval Emcees, Collab on the Ultra-Chill “Peaches””
Jun. 12, 2023

EASYin2D and Mecca thA Marvelous, Two Laidback Duval Emcees, Collab on the Ultra-Chill “Peaches”

Featured image for “Journeyman Jacksonville Jazz Guitarist Taylor Roberts Brings It On Home With Latest Release ”
Jun. 09, 2023

Journeyman Jacksonville Jazz Guitarist Taylor Roberts Brings It On Home With Latest Release 

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 9”
Jun. 09, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 9

Featured image for “Slow, Steady and Loud Wins the Race: Appalachian Death Trap Capture Prog-Metal Heroics with Latest Single ”
Jun. 09, 2023

Slow, Steady and Loud Wins the Race: Appalachian Death Trap Capture Prog-Metal Heroics with Latest Single 

Featured image for “On ‘Brand New Life,’ Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger Traces the Dorothy Ashby’s Influence and Charts Her Own Path”
Jun. 06, 2023

On ‘Brand New Life,’ Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger Traces the Dorothy Ashby’s Influence and Charts Her Own Path

Featured image for “Live Release from Brötzmann, Bekkas and Drake Trio Blasts World Music Into Free Jazz Multiverse”
Jun. 06, 2023

Live Release from Brötzmann, Bekkas and Drake Trio Blasts World Music Into Free Jazz Multiverse

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 06/13 @ 7:00 PM JME Presents | Jared Mattson @ The Walrus JME Presents | Jared Mattson @ The Walrus The Walrus Wed. 06/14 @ 7:00 PM The Convalescence The Convalescence with Summoner's Circle, WoR and Fallen Sons Jack Rabbits Wed. 06/14 @ 7:00 PM Walter Parks & Guy Davis Walter Parks & Guy Davis Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 06/14 @ 8:00 PM My Morning Jacket My Morning Jacket The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 06/15 @ 6:30 PM Halocene Halocene Jack Rabbits Thu. 06/15 @ 7:00 PM Songwriters Night Songwriters Night with Andy Zipf, Jeremy Marshall Blanton, Zane Vickery and Kenzie Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 06/15 @ 8:00 PM Luci Luci with Dabs, Loquat, Anon, K0-9 and more Myth Nightclub Thu. 06/15 @ 9:00 PM L.O.V.E. Fest L.O.V.E. Fest w/ L.O.V.E. Culture, Huan, Ebonique 221 Riverside Avenue Fri. 06/16 @ 5:00 PM Wynton Existing Wynton Existing with Fortune Child Kona Skatepark Fri. 06/16 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…