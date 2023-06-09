New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 9

When Amaarae began work on her latest project, Fountain Baby, she knew she wanted it to defy labels. On one hand, it’s defiantly pop, but it’s persistently kaleidoscopic, built on a consistently surprising world of sound that draws from alternative Afrobeats to punk rock, R&B, bubblegum pop and more. As NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce says on this week’s show, “Amaarae has felt like the future for a while now and the future is here.”
We’ve also got new music this week from Janelle Monáe, who sheds her android personae for her most honest and direct album to date, a bold new sound for Keaton Henson, King Krule, Jenny Lewis and more. NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins contributor LaTesha Harris, Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on June 9.
Featured Albums:
- Amaarae — Fountain Baby
Featured Songs: “Counterfeit,” “Angels in Tibet,” “Sex, Violence, Suicide Pt. 2,” “Come Home to God”
- King Krule — Space Heavy
Featured Songs: “Hamburgerphobia,” “That Is My Life, That Is Yours,” “Pink Shell”
- Jenny Lewis — Joy’All
Featured Songs: “Joy’All,” “Chain of Tears,” “Puppy and a Truck”
- Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
Featured Songs: “Champagne Shit,” “Black Sugar Beach,” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii),” “Lipstick Lover”
- Keaton Henson — House Party
Featured Songs: “I’m Not There,” “Holiday,” “Envy,” “Hooray”
Lightning Round:
- Emile Mosseri — Heaven Hunters
- Feeble Little Horse — Girl With Fish
- Squid — O Monolith
- Youth Lagoon — Heaven is a Junkyard
Other notable releases for June 9:
- Andy Stack & Jay Hammond — Inter Personal
- Christine and the Queens — Paranoia, Angels, True Love
- The Dead Milkmen — Quaker City Quiet Pills
- Dream Wife — Social Lubrication
- Gabriel Ólafs — Lullabies For Piano And Cello
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — Weathervanes
- Jayda G — Guy
- Jess Williamson — Time Ain’t Accidental
- Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa — Jarak Qaribak
- This Is The Kit — Careful Of Your Keepers