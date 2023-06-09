New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 9

By Robin Hilton
Amaarae press photo
Amaarae's new album Fountain Baby tops our shortlist of the best new albums out on June 9. Josh Croll/Courtesy of the artist

When Amaarae began work on her latest project, Fountain Baby, she knew she wanted it to defy labels. On one hand, it’s defiantly pop, but it’s persistently kaleidoscopic, built on a consistently surprising world of sound that draws from alternative Afrobeats to punk rock, R&B, bubblegum pop and more. As NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce says on this week’s show, “Amaarae has felt like the future for a while now and the future is here.”

We’ve also got new music this week from Janelle Monáe, who sheds her android personae for her most honest and direct album to date, a bold new sound for Keaton Henson, King Krule, Jenny Lewis and more. NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins contributor LaTesha Harris, Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on June 9.

Featured Albums:

  1. Amaarae — Fountain Baby
    Featured Songs: “Counterfeit,” “Angels in Tibet,” “Sex, Violence, Suicide Pt. 2,” “Come Home to God”
  2. King Krule — Space Heavy
    Featured Songs: “Hamburgerphobia,” “That Is My Life, That Is Yours,” “Pink Shell”
  3. Jenny Lewis — Joy’All
    Featured Songs: “Joy’All,” “Chain of Tears,” “Puppy and a Truck”
  4. Janelle Monáe — The Age of Pleasure
    Featured Songs: “Champagne Shit,” “Black Sugar Beach,” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii),” “Lipstick Lover”
  5. Keaton Henson — House Party
    Featured Songs: “I’m Not There,” “Holiday,” “Envy,” “Hooray”

Lightning Round:

  • Emile Mosseri — Heaven Hunters
  • Feeble Little Horse — Girl With Fish
  • Squid — O Monolith
  • Youth Lagoon — Heaven is a Junkyard

Other notable releases for June 9:

  • Andy Stack & Jay Hammond — Inter Personal
  • Christine and the Queens — Paranoia, Angels, True Love
  • The Dead Milkmen — Quaker City Quiet Pills
  • Dream Wife — Social Lubrication
  • Gabriel Ólafs — Lullabies For Piano And Cello
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — Weathervanes
  • Jayda G — Guy
  • Jess Williamson — Time Ain’t Accidental
  • Jonny Greenwood and Dudu Tassa — Jarak Qaribak
  • This Is The Kit — Careful Of Your Keepers
