EASYin2D and Mecca thA Marvelous, Two Laidback Duval Emcees, Collab on the Ultra-Chill “Peaches”

By Mr. Al Pete
JITS cover art and press photos of Mecca Tha Marvelous and EASYin2D
Duval rappers Mecca thA Marvelous (left) and EASYin2D dropped the surprise two-song EP 'JITS' | Cover art and photos courtesy of the artists

Two ascendant Jacksonville-based hip-hop artists known individually for their chill deliveries, Mecca thA Marvelous and L.O.V.E. Culture’s EASYin2D, keep their Duval manners in order while speaking about their dealings with a “Georgia peach” on a new track.

From a new, two-song collaborative release called JITS, the song “Peaches” is a mid-tempo head nod, likely to find acknowledgement from anyone who has ever failed short of a fling going the opposite direction. With hitch-y programmed drum tracks and a bubbling bass line, “Peaches” will get the folks who concur with the lyrics back in the groove of living life by focusing on themselves.  

You can hear new music from Mecca thA Marvelous and EASYin2D, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month. 

In this article: easyin2d, hip-hop, JITS, LOVE Culture, Mecca thA Marvelous, Peaches and rap

