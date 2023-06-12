EASYin2D and Mecca thA Marvelous, Two Laidback Duval Emcees, Collab on the Ultra-Chill “Peaches”

Two ascendant Jacksonville-based hip-hop artists known individually for their chill deliveries, Mecca thA Marvelous and L.O.V.E. Culture’s EASYin2D, keep their Duval manners in order while speaking about their dealings with a “Georgia peach” on a new track.

From a new, two-song collaborative release called JITS, the song “Peaches” is a mid-tempo head nod, likely to find acknowledgement from anyone who has ever failed short of a fling going the opposite direction. With hitch-y programmed drum tracks and a bubbling bass line, “Peaches” will get the folks who concur with the lyrics back in the groove of living life by focusing on themselves.

