The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | June 26-July 2

The Smile, Peter Frampton, Rain Dogs Celebrates 10 years, Heat Fest and more

By JME Staff
The Smile press photo
The Smile, the trio comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner continue their North American tour with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday | courtesy of the artist

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, June 27 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-sized Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts a rotating cast of standout players from the region’s top notch jazz scene. 

More

Rock 

Peter Frampton – Wednesday, June 28 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Rock-guitar legend Peter Frampton is sure to come alive, as he performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday. 

More

Folk/Americana 

Corey Kilgannon’s John Denver Singalong – Thursday, June 29 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Standout local singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon leads a night of music from the catalog of Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., AKA John Denver. 

More 

Rock/Alternative 

The Smile – Friday, June 30 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Riding the wave of their critically-acclaimed 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, The Smile, the trio comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner continue their North American tour with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More

Various Artists

Rain Dogs 10-year Anniversary – Friday & Saturday, June 30 & July 1 

Rain Dogs | Five Points 

Riverside watering hole and live-music venue Rain Dogs celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday and Saturday with a lineup of locals including Julius Airwave, Visitation, The Portrait, Dig Dog and many more. 

Night 1 | Night 2 

Country 

Heat Fest – Saturday, July 1 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

Local country band Dean Winter and the Heat celebrate the vinyl-release of their record, Wheel of Bliss, with a full lineup of roots acts including Billy Gilmore, Rambler Kane and the Jax-based Patsy Cline cover band Patsy’s Daydream.

More  

