The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | June 26-July 2

Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, June 27
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, fun-sized Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts a rotating cast of standout players from the region’s top notch jazz scene.
Rock
Peter Frampton – Wednesday, June 28
The Amp | St. Augustine
Rock-guitar legend Peter Frampton is sure to come alive, as he performs at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Wednesday.
Folk/Americana
Corey Kilgannon’s John Denver Singalong – Thursday, June 29
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Standout local singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon leads a night of music from the catalog of Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., AKA John Denver.
Rock/Alternative
The Smile – Friday, June 30
The Amp | St. Augustine
Riding the wave of their critically-acclaimed 2022 debut, A Light for Attracting Attention, The Smile, the trio comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner continue their North American tour with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Various Artists
Rain Dogs 10-year Anniversary – Friday & Saturday, June 30 & July 1
Rain Dogs | Five Points
Riverside watering hole and live-music venue Rain Dogs celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday and Saturday with a lineup of locals including Julius Airwave, Visitation, The Portrait, Dig Dog and many more.
Country
Heat Fest – Saturday, July 1
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Local country band Dean Winter and the Heat celebrate the vinyl-release of their record, Wheel of Bliss, with a full lineup of roots acts including Billy Gilmore, Rambler Kane and the Jax-based Patsy Cline cover band Patsy’s Daydream.