Live Release from Brötzmann, Bekkas and Drake Trio Blasts World Music Into Free Jazz Multiverse

By Daniel A. Brown
Peter Brötzmann press photo
German free-jazz icon Peter Brötzmann teams with Majid Bekkas and Hamid Drake on the new live recording of 'Catching Ghosts' | Photo from Bandcamp

Taken from the recent Catching Ghosts album, recorded live at the November 2022 Jazzfest Berlin, the trio of German reedman Peter Brötzmann, Moroccan guembri player Majid Bekkas and Chicago-based drummer Hamid Drake tear lesser world music a new one with “Chalaba.”

The merger of the Gnawa music that Bekkas brings to the forefront with his vocal and guembri (a type of bass lute) performance and Brötzmann and Drake’s longstanding collaborative advancing of international free jazz is, oddly enough, a now-familiar genre. In the past three decades,  Pharoah Sanders and Archie Shepp have worked with Gnawa musicians and Catching Ghosts is Brötzmann’s third foray into the field.

On the 16 minute “Chalaba,” with their syrupy call and response of thrumming strings and drum beats, Bekkas and Drake guide and coax Brötzmann into  staid, even muted, commentaries from his horn. Unique in the sense that Brötzmann is best known as a player that would blow so hard that he would literally spray blood into the audience during his 1960s performances. The rollicking “Chalaba” serves up its own kind of baptism, sans body fluids, and is a worthy listen to hear three top-flight players soaring in musical communion, captured live one night here on earth.

In this article: Catching Ghosts, Chalaba, free jazz, Hamid Drake, live, Majid Bekkas, Peter Brötzmann and world music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On ‘Brand New Life,’ Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger Traces the Dorothy Ashby’s Influence and Charts Her Own Path”
Jun. 06, 2023

On ‘Brand New Life,’ Jazz Harpist Brandee Younger Traces the Dorothy Ashby’s Influence and Charts Her Own Path

Featured image for “On New Live Release, Electropop duo Sylvan Esso Expand, and Redefine, the Parameters of ‘No Rules Sandy’”
Jun. 06, 2023

On New Live Release, Electropop duo Sylvan Esso Expand, and Redefine, the Parameters of ‘No Rules Sandy’

Featured image for “Foo Fighters’ ‘But Here We Are’ is heavy, in every sense of the word”
Jun. 05, 2023

Foo Fighters’ ‘But Here We Are’ is heavy, in every sense of the word

Featured image for “Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville”
Jun. 05, 2023

Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition”
Jun. 03, 2023

Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 2”
Jun. 02, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on June 2

Featured image for “Unknown Mortal Orchestra | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jun. 02, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy’s Fearless Experiment Sets a New Album Ablaze”
Jun. 01, 2023

John Coltrane and Eric Dolphy’s Fearless Experiment Sets a New Album Ablaze

Featured image for “Playlist | Best New Music of May”
Jun. 01, 2023

Playlist | Best New Music of May

Featured image for “Reissue of “My Black Race” Gives New Life, and Power, to UK Reggae Artist Rupie Dan”
Jun. 01, 2023

Reissue of “My Black Race” Gives New Life, and Power, to UK Reggae Artist Rupie Dan

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Rebelution Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, and Passafire The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 06/7 @ 5:00 PM The Fellas The Fellas 1904 Music Hall Wed. 06/7 @ 6:00 PM Jameson Tank Jameson Tank with Parks & Razz and Outer Edge Band 1904 Music Hall Wed. 06/7 @ 7:00 PM Within Chaos Within Chaos with Squidhammer Jack Rabbits Wed. 06/7 @ 7:00 PM Rebelution Rebelution with Iration, The Expendables, and Passafire The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 06/8 @ 5:00 PM Subhumans Subhumans with Upchuck and Gilt Jack Rabbits Thu. 06/8 @ 7:00 PM Grass Is Dead Grass Is Dead with The Copper Tones Cafe Eleven Thu. 06/8 @ 8:00 PM River City Wrestling Con Kickoff Party River City Wrestling Con Kickoff Party with Appalachian Death Trap, The Kreepy Tikis and more Fri. 06/9 @ 6:00 PM Walker Hayes Walker Hayes with Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher Daily’s Place Fri. 06/9 @ 6:30 PM Friday Night Live White Party Friday Night Live White Party with Bobby V. Fri. 06/9 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…