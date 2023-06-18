Best Live Music in Jax | Jun. 19-25

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jagged Edge, Mold!, Little Alley Shows and more.

By JME Staff
Tedeschi Trucks press photo
Hometown blues-rock heroes Tedeschi Trucks Band plays Daily's Place this week | Courtesy of the artist

Metal 

Weeping – Tuesday, June 19 

Rain Dogs | Five Points

New Jersey death-metal group Weeping visits Jacksonville, playing Rain Dogs on Tuesday. 

Neo-Soul/R&B

SouLo Lyon – Thursday, June 21

Little Alley | Downtown Jacksonville

The second installment in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, St. Augustine soul-R&B-roots-reggae-fusion artist SouLo Lyon performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street. 

Blues/Rock 

Tedeschi Trucks Band – Thursday, June 22

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Hometown blues-rock legends Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, play Daily’s Place on Thursday. 

Country

Heaux Down – Friday, June 23

The Walrus | Murray Hill

In celebration of Pride month, Duval County Queer Pride presents Heaux Down, with performances by Jacksonville country and Americana artists Jackie Stranger, Patsy’s Daydream. Daddy’s Brokeback Rodeo and more at the Walrus in Murray Hill.

Hip Hop 

Duval Kids Next Door – Friday, June 23

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Duval Kids Next Door features music by hip-hop and indie artists SF Atom, Marshyn Cutler, Rokko Ca$h, Moonchylld, Jason Grey, Eric Collins, Trill Jimi, Baby Jayem, Lil Remote, Cassell, Remy Rasclatt, 904 Marr and Dexter Mayo at Jack Rabbits.

R&B

Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine – Saturday, June 24

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

R&B and soul artists Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Shai, Adina Howard and Michel’le perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Psych-Rock

Mold! & Ducats – Saturday, June 24 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Pop-leaning Miami-based psych rockers Mold! plays Jack Rabbits with local garage band Ducats on Saturday. 

