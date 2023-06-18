Best Live Music in Jax | Jun. 19-25

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jagged Edge, Mold!, Little Alley Shows and more.
Metal
Weeping – Tuesday, June 19
Rain Dogs | Five Points
New Jersey death-metal group Weeping visits Jacksonville, playing Rain Dogs on Tuesday.
Neo-Soul/R&B
SouLo Lyon – Thursday, June 21
Little Alley | Downtown Jacksonville
The second installment in a series of pop-up concerts curated by Downtown vintage boutique Wolf & Cub, St. Augustine soul-R&B-roots-reggae-fusion artist SouLo Lyon performs in a newly renovated alleyway between the Historic Elks Club Building and the Carling on Adams Street.
Blues/Rock
Tedeschi Trucks Band – Thursday, June 22
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Hometown blues-rock legends Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, play Daily’s Place on Thursday.
Country
Heaux Down – Friday, June 23
The Walrus | Murray Hill
In celebration of Pride month, Duval County Queer Pride presents Heaux Down, with performances by Jacksonville country and Americana artists Jackie Stranger, Patsy’s Daydream. Daddy’s Brokeback Rodeo and more at the Walrus in Murray Hill.
Hip Hop
Duval Kids Next Door – Friday, June 23
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Duval Kids Next Door features music by hip-hop and indie artists SF Atom, Marshyn Cutler, Rokko Ca$h, Moonchylld, Jason Grey, Eric Collins, Trill Jimi, Baby Jayem, Lil Remote, Cassell, Remy Rasclatt, 904 Marr and Dexter Mayo at Jack Rabbits.
R&B
Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine – Saturday, June 24
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville
R&B and soul artists Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Shai, Adina Howard and Michel’le perform at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.
Psych-Rock
Mold! & Ducats – Saturday, June 24
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Pop-leaning Miami-based psych rockers Mold! plays Jack Rabbits with local garage band Ducats on Saturday.