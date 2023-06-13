Jacksonville Hip-Hop Artist Aalana Stands Tall on New Track, “Beretta”

By Mr. Al Pete
Aalana press photo
"As you chase your dreams and work hard to achieve your purpose, people who are not aligned with your vision will fall to the wayside," says Aalana about the inspiration behind her new track | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Duval emcee Aalana is back with a new single, “Beretta,” the uber-talented young rapper’s first release since 2022’s “Okay Cool.” 

There’s little debate as to whether Aalana possesses star power. And on “Beretta,” she flosses her position with hitting phrases, touching on the importance of friendship and connection, wavering on whether either has inherent value in navigating life’s highs – and especially – lows. 

Make no mistake, though, Aalana’s confidence is present throughout what is a subtle, bare-bones production by TOXICAINE; standing on her own is a challenge she embraces. 

“Sitting in my room one day, I was reflecting on my hardships when it came loyalty and betrayal,” Aalana says about the genesis of “Beretta.” “As you chase your dreams and work hard to achieve your purpose, people who are not aligned with your vision will fall to the wayside. These people could even include your best friends. At the end of the day, I have myself to protect from the evils of the world and whomever may be against me. After enduring all of the hard days, I know it’s for a better tomorrow every time.”

We’re looking forward to more music from her. Until then, let the Queen eat!

You can hear new music from Aalana, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

 

In this article: aalana, Beretta, duval, emcee, hip-hop, jacksonville, New music and rap

