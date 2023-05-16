Announcing the winner of the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest

By Bobby Carter
Image

NPR Music received nearly 6,000 entries to this year’s Tiny Desk Contest, the annual search for the next great undiscovered artist to play a Tiny Desk concert. But one Springville, Utah, band rose to the top as its entry surprised the judges, moved them to tears and filled them with hope.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce Little Moon is the winner of the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest.

This is Little Moon’s fourth year entering the Contest, a real testament to never giving up. Little Moon’s entries have impressed Contest judges since 2020, but this year, the band leveled up — and the judges noticed. Albina Cabrera of NPR Member station KEXP shared the band’s winning entry, “Wonder Eye,” as one of her favorites on Top Shelf last month, noting its powerful message and applauding singer Emma Hardyman’s exceptional voice and the togetherness of the entire band. A few weeks later, when all the judges came together to decide on a winner, the decision to crown Little Moon was unanimous. “Emma’s deceptively strong voice, and the band’s ability to take the music to places completely unexpected, catapulted ‘Wonder Eye’ to the top of the heap of wonderful entries,” said Tiny Desk series producer Bobby Carter. Singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten said Hardyman’s vocal range was “out of this world.” Series creator Bob Boilen shared: “The song is a dynamic and explosive tune with a deeply emotional story.”

Emma Hardyman told us the song was written under heavy circumstances: Her mother-in-law was in hospice care, while she and her husband, bassist Nathan Hardyman, were in the process of leaving the Mormon church. “Mormonism believes in life after death, resurrection and eternal families,” she said. “There is beauty and comfort in our former beliefs of certainty, light and life; we honor and respect such teachings. But we also find deep beauty in uncertainty, darkness, chaos and death. Perhaps it’s all one and the same.”

She added: “Perhaps this song was written because we realized we have been mourning various deaths our whole lives. … Perhaps it took a major, physical death of a loved one to see that death is happening all the time — that we are always grieving something, that accepting the mysterious, shadowy nature of death can deepen one’s sense of humanity and soften the ways we see ourselves and each other.” You can hear more from Hardyman this afternoon, when she’ll do her first NPR interview as the Contest winner on All Things Considered.

Soon, Little Moon — Emma and Nathan Hardyman, plus keys player Bly Wallentine, harpist Bridget Jackson, drummer Chris Shemwell and electric guitarist Grace Johnson — will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR’s Washington, D.C., headquarters. And in June, the band will headline the annual Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, playing alongside local Contest entrants (soon to be announced) across the country. You can get tickets for the tour at NPRPresents.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: announcement, Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, NPR Music, Tiny Desk Concert, Tiny Desk Contest and winner

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Japanese Band, Experimental Psychedelic Rockers Acid Mothers Temple, to Play for Free at the Jessie”
May. 16, 2023

Japanese Band, Experimental Psychedelic Rockers Acid Mothers Temple, to Play for Free at the Jessie

Featured image for “Ulysses Owens Jr. On Who to See & Hear at the 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Fest”
May. 16, 2023

Ulysses Owens Jr. On Who to See & Hear at the 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Fest

Featured image for “On “Backseat,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Sun Child Untangles their Radiant Charms”
May. 15, 2023

On “Backseat,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Sun Child Untangles their Radiant Charms

Featured image for “In Support of New Album, ABB Scion Duane Betts to Play Jacksonville in July”
May. 15, 2023

In Support of New Album, ABB Scion Duane Betts to Play Jacksonville in July

Featured image for “Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October”
May. 14, 2023

Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jax This Week | May 15-21”
May. 14, 2023

Best Live Music in Jax This Week | May 15-21

Featured image for “On ‘Cedar Island Songs,’ Florida songwriter Laney Tripp Floats in a Vast, Sparkling Sea of Experimental Folk”
May. 13, 2023

On ‘Cedar Island Songs,’ Florida songwriter Laney Tripp Floats in a Vast, Sparkling Sea of Experimental Folk

Featured image for “New Music Friday: The best releases out on May 12”
May. 12, 2023

New Music Friday: The best releases out on May 12

Featured image for “Comedy-Rock Gods Tenacious D Bring Spicy Meatball Tour to St. Augustine”
May. 11, 2023

Comedy-Rock Gods Tenacious D Bring Spicy Meatball Tour to St. Augustine

Featured image for “MTV News Shut Down as Paramount Global Cuts 25% of its Staff”
May. 10, 2023

MTV News Shut Down as Paramount Global Cuts 25% of its Staff

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 05/16 @ 7:00 PM Paul Cauthen Paul Cauthen Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 05/16 @ 7:30 PM The Psychedelic Furs The Psychedelic Furs The Florida Theatre Tue. 05/16 @ 8:00 PM Rachael Warfield Rachael Warfield Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant Wed. 05/17 @ 6:00 PM Nattali Rize Nattali Rize with Minori Jack Rabbits Thu. 05/18 @ 7:00 PM Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf Songwriters Night hosted by Andy Zipf featuring Kirk Whalen, Charlie Shuck and Ryan Walker Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 05/18 @ 8:00 PM Halfway Hounds Halfway Hounds with Tidal Daze,The Kreepy Tikis and Yaupon Holly Underbelly Fri. 05/19 @ 7:00 PM Kicking Dandelions Kicking Dandelions with Rohna, P.M. Tiger and Parks and Razz Planet Sarbez Fri. 05/19 @ 7:00 PM Mozart, Brahms and Shepherd Mozart, Brahms and Shepherd The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 05/19 @ 7:30 PM As If! 90s Fest As If! 90s Fest with Vanilla Ice and the Spin Doctors Francis Field Sat. 05/20 @ 1:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…