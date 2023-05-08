Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Submissions

By JME Staff
Ebony Payne-English performing
Jacksonville artist Ebony Payne-English's entry into the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest. Payen-English's video was featured alongside the NPR Music staff's favorite entry videos on the Top Shelf program | Screen grab from YouTube

The Tiny Desk Contest is back for 2023, with a new panel of judges and another opportunity for unsigned artists to earn an invite to perform on the revered, improvised stage in front of Bob Boilen’s desk at NPR Music HQ.

  • Listen to our interview with Tiny Desk creator Bob Boilen and producer Bobby Carter.

Tens of thousands of musicians submitted their videos before the March 13 deadline — including nearly two-dozen artists from in and around Jacksonville —  deadline in the hopes of being chosen to perform as part of NPR Music’s signature music discovery series. 

Checkout the entries from our region below and keep your eyes peeled for the announcement of this year’s winner.

Jacksonville

Ebony Payne-English – Kuongoza

Headsy – Im You Man (Human)

Bad Madonna – Jaded

Antonio Colón – Try and Take My Joy

Jestine – Ms. Cutter Rose

Angela Dawn Bussone – Almost Love

Severed+Said – Paranoid Incantations

The Citrus Trees – Foxhole

I Like Dandelions – Aunts & Uncles

Sephi Affa – The Bells

Noble SoundZ 22 – Antidote

Kelly Triplett – I Built. A Little House

St. Augustine

The Bridge Street Vibe – Expectations

Dave O – Lulu City

Anastasia Forrest – Bots & Botox

Kirk Whalen – Trading Today

John IV Dickie – Old Familiar Places

