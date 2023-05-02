Sing Out Loud 2023 Announces Francis Field Showcase with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons and More

The Sing Out Loud Festival returns this year to St. Augustine and features a lineup of popular Grammy-winning artists as well as emerging national and regional performers. This year’s SOL includes the two-day Francis Field Showcase, featuring a roster of impressive acts, including the indie-to-arena style blues rock of The Black Keys, innovative UK soul of Yola, the new-country stylings of War Hippies, and the ever-popular rootsy Americana of Mumford & Sons.

Now in its seventh year, the Sing Out Loud festival offers local and visiting music fans an opportunity to experience an array of different musical genres in unique and highly regional venues in St. Augustine. Curated and produced by St. Johns County Cultural Events, the festival is supported by a diverse group of local businesses and maintains a consistent emphasis on local talent as well, including artist-development programs to help musicians working in Northeast Florida hopefully step into the larger spotlight and garner greater exposure.

Here’s the rundown of the Francis Field Showcase

Friday, September 22

The first day of the Francis Field Showcase includes scheduled performances by War Hippies, Yola, Lord Huron and The Black Keys.

Saturday, September 23

The second day of the festival includes scheduled performances by S.G. Goodman, Amos Lee, Elle King, Maggie Rogers and Mumford & Sons.

The 2023 Sing Out Loud Festival is held every weekend from Friday, September 8-Sunday, September 10 through Friday, September 29-Sunday, October 1.

Tickets for the Two-Day Francis Field Showcase go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12; St. Johns County residents can enjoy an exclusive, early-access “Local Presale” available from 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 through 10 p.m. Sunday, May 7.For more info and the full lineup of updated performances, click here.