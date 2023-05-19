PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place

PVRIS — the Massachusetts-originated metal band-turned-pop-rock solo project of singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Lyndsey Gunnulfsen — has a big summer in store. Ahead of a July performance in Jacksonville, she has released the latest single from her forthcoming album EVERGREEN, the darkly seductive anthem “LOVE IS A…“

“Inspired by the French phrase ‘la petite mort,’ aka the ‘little death,’” as PVRIS notes in a statement, “LOVE IS A…” loses itself in amorous oblivion, as if falling head over heels with no regard for the impact to come. Over a danceable, beat- and bass-driven instrumental, PVRIS welcomes ecstasy and agony alike, crooning, “Just put your hands around my throat / Ain’t been to heaven but I’m close.” Gunnulfsen’s voice is awash in reverb as she professes her fatal attraction and nods to pop giants like Madonna and Björk, plus horror classic “The Shining.”

“LOVE IS A…” is our fifth (!) preview of EVERGREEN, after “GODDESS,” “GOOD ENEMY,” “ANIMAL” and “ANYWHERE BUT HERE,” and likely the last single we’ll get before the album’s July 14 release via Hopeless Records. It’s the fourth album from PVRIS, and the first since 2020’s Use Me, which saw Gunnulfsen embrace her role as the band’s central creative force. The 11 tracks on EVERGREEN include co-productions from PVRIS, Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park) and JT Daly (Paper Route). Early indications are that the project’s continued evolution will encompass synth-pop and dance-rock sounds, with a compelling darkness draped over it all.

Currently touring the U.K., PVRIS heads back across the pond in a little under two months for the Sad Summer Festival. The touring fest — which kicks off at Daily’s Place on July 6 and runs through the end of the month, with stops in Philadelphia, Chicago and Nashville along the way — will see PVRIS sharing a bill with Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Hot Mulligan and more. Later this year, she’ll support Fall Out Boy on their U.K./E.U. tour.

