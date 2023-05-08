Playlist | Best New Music of May

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze includes the surprise Thundercat + Tame Impala track “No More Lies”, plus music from dream-pop legends Beach House‘s Record Store Day drop, a collaboration between kings of self-aware sad-dad rock The National and singer-songwriter extraordinaire Phoebe Bridgers, more music from the sessions that begot Kevin Morby‘s This Is A Photograph, and new hip-hop from billy woods and Kenny Segal.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes from Gainesville-by-way-of-Jax garage rockers bed bug guru, meditative folk from singer-songwriter Laney Tripp and another new track from the newly reformed Julius Airwave.

Many of the songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.