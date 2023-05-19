Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer

The 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns Memorial Day Weekend, kicking off on Thursday, May 25 with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition (feat. Duval drummer extraordinaire Ulysses Owens Jr. filling out th rhythm section), and continues with three days and nights of official programming, plus countless after-hours events, many of which are part of the popular Jazz Fest After Dark Series.
- Check out our interactive guide to the 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival
This year’s festival lineup is comprised of an eclectic mix of legendary players, contemporary climbers and local standouts. It’s a lot to keep straight. The JME team is here to help you parse through all the jazz.
In addition to our interactive guide and staff picks, the JME team has put together a playlist, featuring the must-see acts of this year’s Jacksonville Jazz Festival. From icons (Ron Carter, Eddie Palmieri, Wynton Marsalis) to up-and-coming artists (Samara Joy, Shemekia Copeland) and locals (Let’s Ride Brass Band, LPT), our Jazzsonville Playlist will get you primed for a weekend of great music. Listen below.