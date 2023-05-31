#NowPlaying | Bill Orcutt, ‘The Anxiety of Symmetry II’

By Daniel A. Brown
Image

From the Miami noise trio Harry Pussy to solo and quartet music, Bill Orcutt has spent decades fire-bombing conventional acceptance of what we consider to be guitar-based music. But adherents hoping for any of Orcutt’s steel-string immolations might need to swing at a curveball with The Anxiety of Symmetry.

Like previous “counting albums,” including one featuring Joey Ramone’s instantly recognizable count-off, Orcutt returns to his open-sourced Cracked software to craft something mesmerizing. On “The Anxiety of Symmetry II,” female voice samples sing the number of the corresponding notes of the first six tones of the major scale. Akin to 20th-century composer Morton Feldman‘s vocal-based works, the 16-minute track demands more from the listener than mere ambient music, yet somehow soothes with its robotic, canonical rounds — a mashup of esoteric mathematic-based compositions and OCD.

Twenty-five years ago, Orcutt co-created a similar, albeit more blunt study in electronics and the human voice with Harry Pussy’s Let’s Build a Pussy, which featured four sides of a sampled scream bellowed out by drummer/vocalist Adris Hoyos. “The Anxiety of Symmetry II” is less barbaric, yet is still an engaging exploration of what is arguably the universal instrument of our species: the human voice.

◈ Stream “The Anxiety of Symmetry II” by Bill Orcutt▶ Watch Bill Orcutt’s Tiny Desk concert
In this article: Bill Orcutt, New music, Now Playing and The Anxiety of Symmetry II

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “NIKI | Tiny Desk Concert”
May. 31, 2023

NIKI | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On the Madcap “Leaving the Light,” Genre-Defying Artist Genesis Owusu Powers His Own Creative Forcefield ”
May. 31, 2023

On the Madcap “Leaving the Light,” Genre-Defying Artist Genesis Owusu Powers His Own Creative Forcefield 

Featured image for “On “Foreign Rain,” Jax Goth-Rockers Glass Chapel Channel ’80s Synth-Pop”
May. 30, 2023

On “Foreign Rain,” Jax Goth-Rockers Glass Chapel Channel ’80s Synth-Pop

Featured image for “Jazz Returns to the Jacksonville Symphony”
May. 30, 2023

Jazz Returns to the Jacksonville Symphony

Featured image for “Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition”
May. 30, 2023

Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition

Featured image for “Little Moon | Tiny Desk Concert”
May. 30, 2023

Little Moon | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville”
May. 30, 2023

Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4”
May. 29, 2023

Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26”
May. 27, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26

Featured image for “Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023”
May. 25, 2023

Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Charlie Puth Charlie Puth Daily’s Place Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM The Happy Together Tour The Happy Together Tour The Turtles, Little Anthony, and more The Florida Theatre Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM Hymn for Her Hymn for Her Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 06/1 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 06/2 @ 5:00 PM Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM JP Soars & The Red Hots JP Soars & The Red Hots Cafe Eleven Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 06/3 @ 5:00 PM Haute Tension Haute Tension w/ Bad Madonna, Shine and the Shakers The Walrus Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM ULTIMATE FLOYD - A Tribute To Pink Floyd ULTIMATE FLOYD – A Tribute To Pink Floyd Underbelly Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…