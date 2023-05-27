New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26

By Robin Hilton
Image
Lil Durk's Almost Healed tops our shortlist of the best releases out on May 26. Courtesy of the artist

The Chicago rapper Lil Durk returns this week with Almost Healed, a sometimes searing, sometimes tender examination of his life after years of loss and survival. On this week’s episode of New Music Friday, we dig into the music, talk about the pain that informs it and how Lil Durk has entered a new period of growth as an artist.

We’ve also got sometimes profound, sometimes comical reflections on surviving your 20s from Arlo Parks and Miya Folick, blood-slowing piano works from Gia Margaret, the mind-bending — and head-spinning — music of drummer, rapper and producer Kassa Overall and more. WBEZ and Vocalo Radio’s Ayana Contreras joins contributor Cyrena Touros, NPR Music editor Sheldon Pearce and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 26.

Featured Albums:

  1. Lil Durk — Almost Healed
    Featured Songs: “Same Side (feat. Rob49),” “Therapy Session,” “Never Again,” “All My Life (feat. J. Cole)”
  2. Arlo Parks — My Soft Machine
    Featured Songs: “Dog Rose,” “Bruiseless,” “Purple Phase,” “Pegasus (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)”
  3. Gia Margaret — Romantic Piano
    Featured Songs: “Ways of Seeing,” “Cicadas,” “Juno”
  4. Kassa Overall — ANIMALS
    Featured Songs: “Clock Ticking (feat. Danny Brown & Wiki),” “Still Ain’t Find Me (feat. Tomoki Sanders, Bendji Allonce, Mike King & Ian Finklestein)”
  5. Miya Folick — ROACH
    Featured Songs: “Get Out of My House,” “Oh God,” “Cartoon Clouds”

Lightning Round:

  • Alex Anwandter — El Diablo en el Cuerpo
  • Anna Thorvaldsdottir — ARCHORA / AIŌN
  • Sparks — The Girl is Crying in Her Latte
  • Wande Coal — Legend or No Legend

Other notable releases for May 26:

  • Bayonne — Temporary Time
  • Henry Threadgill — The Other One
  • Incendiary — Change The Way You Think About Pain
  • Janai Shankar — Hot & Cold
  • Kari Faux — REAL B*TCHES DON’T DIE!
  • Kevin Morby — More Photographs (A Continuum)
  • MeeeZ — [red album]
  • M. Sage — Paradise Crick
  • Matchbox Twenty — Where The Light Goes
  • Mike Oldfield — Tubular Bells – 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • Maya Ongaku — Approach to Anima
  • Shirley Collins — Archangel Hill
  • Simply Red — Time
  • Water From Your Eyes — Everyone’s Crushed
  • Wolf Eyes — Dreams in Splattered Lines
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Arlo Parks, best releases, Gia Margaret, Kassa Overall, Lil Durk, May 26, New music and NPR Music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023”
May. 25, 2023

Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023

Featured image for “Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83”
May. 24, 2023

Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83

Featured image for “On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl”
May. 23, 2023

On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl

Featured image for “Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000”
May. 23, 2023

Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000

Featured image for “JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
May. 22, 2023

JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Featured image for “Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’”
May. 22, 2023

Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’

Featured image for “PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place”
May. 22, 2023

PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28”
May. 22, 2023

Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28

Featured image for “Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer”
May. 19, 2023

Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer

Featured image for “With Jazz Fest After Dark and More, the City’s Music Scene Extends the Breadth, and hours, of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Weekend”
May. 19, 2023

With Jazz Fest After Dark and More, the City’s Music Scene Extends the Breadth, and hours, of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival Weekend

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Fromjoy Fromjoy with Corpse Pile, Phantom Troupe and Manifest in Filth 1904 Music Hall Mon. 05/29 @ 6:00 PM Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Tue. 05/30 @ 8:00 PM Charlie Puth Charlie Puth Daily’s Place Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM The Happy Together Tour The Happy Together Tour The Turtles, Little Anthony, and more The Florida Theatre Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 06/2 @ 5:00 PM Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM JP Soars & The Red Hots JP Soars & The Red Hots Cafe Eleven Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 06/3 @ 5:00 PM ULTIMATE FLOYD - A Tribute To Pink Floyd ULTIMATE FLOYD – A Tribute To Pink Floyd Underbelly Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…