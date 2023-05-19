New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 19

The rapper Aminé and producer and DJ KAYTRANADA drop their highly anticipated joint project KAYTRAMINÉ this week, a free-wheeling, feel-good party album just in time for summer. We give a listen to several tracks from across the project to open this week’s show, marvel at the lyricism (“Y’all talkin’ like we’re equals when we know you’re Sméagols”) and talk about the ways they put women first in age of decentered, feminized and queered pleasure.
We’ve also got a profoundly moving new album from Paul Simon, Kesha‘s Gag Order, music composed by Sufjan Stevens for a ballet, Hannah Jadagu and more. NPR Music’s Ann Powers joins contributor Cyrena Touros, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 19.
Featured Albums:
- Aminé & KAYTRANADA — KAYTRAMINÉ
Featured Songs: “Who He Iz,” “Westside,” “Ugh Ugh,” “K&A”
- Kesha — Gag Order
Featured Songs: “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” “Fine Line,” “Peace & Quiet,” “Living in My Head”
- Paul Simon — Seven Psalms
Featured Songs: “Love is Like a Braid,” “The Lord,” “Trail of Volcanoes,” “Wait”
- Hannah Jadagu — Aperture
Featured Songs: “What You Did,” “Admit It,” “Warning Sign”
- Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres & Conor Hanick — Reflections
Featured Songs: “Reflexion,” “Ekstasis,” “Mnemosyne”
Lightning Round:
Other notable releases for May 19:
