New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 19

By Robin Hilton
Image

The rapper Aminé and producer and DJ KAYTRANADA drop their highly anticipated joint project KAYTRAMINÉ this week, a free-wheeling, feel-good party album just in time for summer. We give a listen to several tracks from across the project to open this week’s show, marvel at the lyricism (“Y’all talkin’ like we’re equals when we know you’re Sméagols”) and talk about the ways they put women first in age of decentered, feminized and queered pleasure.

We’ve also got a profoundly moving new album from Paul Simon, Kesha‘s Gag Order, music composed by Sufjan Stevens for a ballet, Hannah Jadagu and more. NPR Music’s Ann Powers joins contributor Cyrena Touros, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 19.

Featured Albums:

  1. Aminé & KAYTRANADA — KAYTRAMINÉ
    Featured Songs: “Who He Iz,” “Westside,” “Ugh Ugh,” “K&A”
  2. Kesha — Gag Order
    Featured Songs: “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” “Fine Line,” “Peace & Quiet,” “Living in My Head”
  3. Paul Simon — Seven Psalms
    Featured Songs: “Love is Like a Braid,” “The Lord,” “Trail of Volcanoes,” “Wait”
  4. Hannah Jadagu — Aperture
    Featured Songs: “What You Did,” “Admit It,” “Warning Sign”
  5. Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres & Conor Hanick — Reflections
    Featured Songs: “Reflexion,” “Ekstasis,” “Mnemosyne”

Lightning Round:

  • Alex Lahey — The Answer is Always Yes
  • Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
  • Sir Chloe — I Am The Dog
  • Summer Walker — CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE

Other notable releases for May 19:

  • Califone — villagers
  • Dave Matthews Band — Walk Around the Moon
  • Def Leppard — Drastic Symphonies
  • Graham Nash — Now
  • Jealous of the Birds — Hinterland
  • Juanes — Vida Cotidiana
  • Mandy, Indiana — I’ve Seen A Way
  • Mega Bog — End of Everything
  • The Milk Carton Kids — I Only See the Moon
  • Moor Mother — Jazz Codes (Deluxe Version)
  • Pony — Velveteen
  • Robert Ellis — Yesterday’s News
  • Salami Rose Joe Louis — Akousmatikous
  • Tanlines — The Big Mess
  • Temps — PARTY GATOR PURGATORY
  • Tinariwen — Amatssou
  • Yes — Mirror to the Sky

Hear The Songs

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
