New Music Friday: The best releases out on May 12

The singer Rahill is best-known to some for her work in the Brooklyn garage-rock group Habibi. But this week she drops her debut solo album, a collection of genre-hopping songs that are as danceable as they are idiosyncratic. On this week’s show we give a listen to Flowers At Your Feet and talk about the ways Rahill crafts deeply honest music and taps into deep emotions without taking life too seriously.
We’ve also got debut albums from singer Madison McFerrin and the U.K. electronic duo Overmono, plus the return of Belinda Carlisle, Céline Dion‘s soundtrack to Love Again and more. Contributor Cyrena Touros joins WBGO‘s Nicole Sweeney, Radio Milwaukee‘s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 12.
Featured Albums:
- Overmono — Good Lies
Featured Songs: “Good Lies,” “Is U,” “Skulled”
- Madison McFerrin — I Hope You Can Forgive Me
Featured Songs: “Fleeting Melodies,” “Utah,” “God Herself,” “Run”
- Belinda Carlisle — Kismet
Featured Songs: “Sanity,” “If U Go”
- Rahill — Flowers At Your Feet
Featured Songs: “Fables (feat. Beck),” “I Smile for E,” “Tell Me,” “Gone Astray,” “Ode to Dad”
- Céline Dion — Love Again (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
Featured Songs: “Love Again,” “Love of My Life,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”
Lightning Round Picks:
- Aespa — MY WORLD – The 3rd Mini Album – EP
- BOKANI DYER — Radio Sechaba
- RP Boo — Legacy Volume 2
- Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya — Orbweaving
Other notable releases for May 12:
- Alison Goldfrapp — The Love Invention
- BC Camplight — The Last Rotation of Earth
- Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer — As We Speak (feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
- Bruce Cockburn — O Sun O Moon
- Daisies — Great Big Open Sky
- Eluvium — (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality
- The Jonas Brothers — The Album
- Moby — Resound NYC
- Sexmob — The Hard Way
- Various — KPOP (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- War — The Remixes