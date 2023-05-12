New Music Friday: The best releases out on May 12

By Robin Hilton
Image

The singer Rahill is best-known to some for her work in the Brooklyn garage-rock group Habibi. But this week she drops her debut solo album, a collection of genre-hopping songs that are as danceable as they are idiosyncratic. On this week’s show we give a listen to Flowers At Your Feet and talk about the ways Rahill crafts deeply honest music and taps into deep emotions without taking life too seriously.

Hear The Songs

We’ve also got debut albums from singer Madison McFerrin and the U.K. electronic duo Overmono, plus the return of Belinda Carlisle, Céline Dion‘s soundtrack to Love Again and more. Contributor Cyrena Touros joins WBGO‘s Nicole Sweeney, Radio Milwaukee‘s Tarik Moody and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 12.

Featured Albums:

  1. Overmono — Good Lies
    Featured Songs: “Good Lies,” “Is U,” “Skulled”
  2. Madison McFerrin — I Hope You Can Forgive Me
    Featured Songs: “Fleeting Melodies,” “Utah,” “God Herself,” “Run”
  3. Belinda Carlisle — Kismet
    Featured Songs: “Sanity,” “If U Go”
  4. Rahill — Flowers At Your Feet
    Featured Songs: “Fables (feat. Beck),” “I Smile for E,” “Tell Me,” “Gone Astray,” “Ode to Dad”
  5. Céline Dion — Love Again (Soundtrack from the Motion Picture)
    Featured Songs: “Love Again,” “Love of My Life,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”

Lightning Round Picks:

  • Aespa — MY WORLD – The 3rd Mini Album – EP
  • BOKANI DYER — Radio Sechaba
  • RP Boo — Legacy Volume 2
  • Midwife & Vyva Melinkolya — Orbweaving

Other notable releases for May 12:

  • Alison Goldfrapp — The Love Invention
  • BC Camplight — The Last Rotation of Earth
  • Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer — As We Speak (feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
  • Bruce Cockburn — O Sun O Moon
  • Daisies — Great Big Open Sky
  • Eluvium — (Whirring Marvels In) Consensus Reality
  • The Jonas Brothers — The Album
  • Moby — Resound NYC
  • Sexmob — The Hard Way
  • Various — KPOP (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  • War — The Remixes
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: All Songs Considered, Belinda Carlisle, Friday, Habibi, Madison McFerrin, New music, NPR Music, Overmono and Rahill

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Comedy-Rock Gods Tenacious D Bring Spicy Meatball Tour to St. Augustine”
May. 11, 2023

Comedy-Rock Gods Tenacious D Bring Spicy Meatball Tour to St. Augustine

Featured image for “Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October”
May. 11, 2023

Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

Featured image for “MTV News Shut Down as Paramount Global Cuts 25% of its Staff”
May. 10, 2023

MTV News Shut Down as Paramount Global Cuts 25% of its Staff

Featured image for “Playlist | Best New Music of May”
May. 10, 2023

Playlist | Best New Music of May

Featured image for “Sudan Archives and Baby Rose pick their Tiny Desk Contest favorites”
May. 09, 2023

Sudan Archives and Baby Rose pick their Tiny Desk Contest favorites

Featured image for “On ‘Cedar Island Songs,’ Florida songwriter Laney Tripp Floats in a Vast, Sparkling Sea of Experimental Folk”
May. 09, 2023

On ‘Cedar Island Songs,’ Florida songwriter Laney Tripp Floats in a Vast, Sparkling Sea of Experimental Folk

Featured image for “Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Submissions”
May. 08, 2023

Watch Jacksonville Artists’ Tiny Desk Contest Submissions

Featured image for “Sing Out Loud 2023 Announces Francis Field Showcase with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons and More”
May. 08, 2023

Sing Out Loud 2023 Announces Francis Field Showcase with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons and More

Featured image for “Best Concerts of the Week in Jacksonville | May 8-14”
May. 08, 2023

Best Concerts of the Week in Jacksonville | May 8-14

Featured image for “Five Essential Mdou Moctar Tracks”
May. 04, 2023

Five Essential Mdou Moctar Tracks

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Belle & Sebastian CANCELLED Belle & Sebastian CANCELLED The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 05/13 @ 7:00 PM Skyliner Skyliner with The Infinity Cinema 1904 Music Hall Sat. 05/13 @ 7:00 PM Aniston Pate and Davis Loose Aniston Pate and Davis Loose Cafe Eleven Sat. 05/13 @ 8:00 PM Existing in Exile Existing in Exile Jack Rabbits Sat. 05/13 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 05/13 @ 8:00 PM Tenacious D Tenacious D The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 05/13 @ 8:00 PM Tru Phonic Tru Phonic Prohibition Kitchen Sat. 05/13 @ 10:00 PM rickoLus rickoLus King Maker Brewing Sun. 05/14 @ 3:00 PM Omari Dillard Omari Dillard Ritz Theater & Museum Sun. 05/14 @ 6:00 PM Pitbull Pitbull The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sun. 05/14 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…