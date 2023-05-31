On the Madcap “Leaving the Light,” Genre-Defying Artist Genesis Owusu Powers His Own Creative Forcefield 

By Matthew Shaw
Genesis Owusu press photo
Ghanaian-Australian alt-hip-hop artist Genesis Owusu is back with a new single, the first from his sophomore album, 'Struggler' | Bec Parsons, courtesy of the artist

The precarity is palpable on “Leaving the Light,” the lead single from Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu’s sophomore album STRUGGLER (August 18 on Ourness/AWAL). Though he’s currently enjoying a charmed-kind-of buzz in indie and alternative circles, paranoia and persecution abound on “Leaving the Light,” which is paired with an equally maniacal (and darkly gorgeous) video by Aotearoa New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana. 

“Better run. There’s a god. And he’s coming for me,” Owusu sings in his singular cadence over a prog-ish, digitally-enhanced bass line and tense, exploratory rhythm. While he unfurls a perilous sonic landscape on “Leaving the Light,” Owusu seeks absolution, powering his own creative forcefield on the track’s bridge: “I don’t need a gun, I can hurt you with my tongue / And I’m trying not to burn out, while I’m living in the sun.” 

The release of “Leaving the Light,” which follows the 2022 uptempo banger “Get Inspired,” comes as Owusu prepares for a run of North American arena dates (he’ll be at the Amway Center in Orlando on July 16) in support of contemporary rock standouts Paramore. Owusu has also announced a 21-date headlining tour, which will bring him as close as Atlanta (Terminal West on October 28). Tour dates here. Stream and watch the video for “Leaving the Light” above. 

You can hear new music from Genesis Owusu, as well as local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month. 

In this article: best new music, Genesis Owusu, Get Inspired, Leaving the Light, New music, STRUGGLER and video

