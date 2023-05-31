On the Madcap “Leaving the Light,” Genre-Defying Artist Genesis Owusu Powers His Own Creative Forcefield 

The precarity is palpable on “Leaving the Light,” the lead single from Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu’s sophomore album STRUGGLER (August 18 on Ourness/AWAL). Though he’s currently enjoying a charmed-kind-of buzz in indie and alternative circles, paranoia and persecution abound on “Leaving the Light,” which is paired with an equally maniacal (and darkly gorgeous) video by Aotearoa New Zealand artist Lisa Reihana.

“Better run. There’s a god. And he’s coming for me,” Owusu sings in his singular cadence over a prog-ish, digitally-enhanced bass line and tense, exploratory rhythm. While he unfurls a perilous sonic landscape on “Leaving the Light,” Owusu seeks absolution, powering his own creative forcefield on the track’s bridge: “I don’t need a gun, I can hurt you with my tongue / And I’m trying not to burn out, while I’m living in the sun.”

Stream “Leaving the Light“

The release of “Leaving the Light,” which follows the 2022 uptempo banger “Get Inspired,” comes as Owusu prepares for a run of North American arena dates (he’ll be at the Amway Center in Orlando on July 16) in support of contemporary rock standouts Paramore. Owusu has also announced a 21-date headlining tour, which will bring him as close as Atlanta (Terminal West on October 28). Tour dates here. Stream and watch the video for “Leaving the Light” above.

