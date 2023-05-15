In Support of New Album, ABB Scion Duane Betts to Play Jacksonville in July

Local music fans get to experience a performance by Southern rock royalty when Duane Betts performs at Intuition Ale Works on Sunday, July 16.

While Betts may tire of his legendary rock heritage, as the son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist Dickey Betts, the younger guitarist-vocalist is a bona fide torchbearer of that rock-music lineage. The fact that the Allman Brothers Band formed here in Riverside on March 26, 1969, makes Betts’ upcoming concert a circular homecoming of sorts.

Wild & Precious Life, his debut full-length release (due out July 14) with his band Palmetto Motel, is the culmination of his performing for a decade with his father’s band Dickey Betts and Great Southern, along with his previous groups, Backbone69 and Whitestarr, and with The Allman Betts Band, which features three sons of founding ABB members: Betts, Devon Allman, and Berry Duane Oakley; the latter who held down the bass-guitar chair on Wild & Precious Life.

Wild & Precious Life only deepens Betts’ connection to the past while bridging the present day: the album was recorded at the home studio of local Duval greats Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks; with Trucks guesting on the track, “Stare at the Sun.”

Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at The Bier Hall at Intuition Ale Works, 929 E. Bay St., Downtown. Tickets are available here.