Comedy-Rock Gods Tenacious D Bring Spicy Meatball Tour to St. Augustine

Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the comedy-rock duo dubbed Tenacious D, will take the St. Augustine Amphitheatre stage this weekend, bringing the opening leg of their Spicy Meatball Tour to an end.

Though Black has been especially busy lately — he voices the villainous Bowser in box-office smash “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” contributed the viral hit “Peaches” to its soundtrack and has amassed an enormous TikTok following — he and KG, as he so affectionately refers to Gass, are still finding time for the D. In fact, the duo just today released their first new original song since 2019, concise country-rocker “Video Games,” in which Black tries and fails to deny his love of games like “God of War,” “Red Dead Redemption 2” and “Fallout 4.”

“I don’t play video games no more, I never play video games,” Black insists over warm acoustic chords, pushing through bursts of banjo, fiddle and honky-tonk piano only to ultimately admit, “I guess I still play f**kin’ video game[s], yee haw!” It’s a Southern-fried, yet unabashedly nerdy romp, and a reminder that while Tenacious D are effortlessly funny, this band is no joke. “That’s it, that’s the one. It’s on the album,” Black declares at the end of the track, teasing the band’s first new full-length since their pre-pandemic, 20th-anniversary era.

In 2018, Tenacious D released their fourth album “Post-Apocalypto,” the soundtrack to their animated YouTube series of the same name. Since then, they’ve released their own renditions of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” classic “Time Warp” and multiple tracks by The Beatles and The Who. Their most recent original release was 2019’s “Don’t Blow It, Kage,” a one-off rocker recorded with Jack White at his own Third Man Records in Nashville.

Tenacious D will close out the initial North American leg of their current tour here in the Sunshine State on Saturday, May 13, before heading to the E.U. and U.K. this summer. Their sold-out stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre will feature support from Americana-rock duo (and past Tenacious D tourmates) Wynchester, aka vocalist-guitarists Mike Bray and John Konesky.

Tickets