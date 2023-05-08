Best Concerts of the Week in Jacksonville | May 8-14

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Melissa Etheridge, Tidal Daze and more

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss press photo

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Singer-Songwriter

Melissa Etheridge – Tuesday, May 9

Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park 

Nearly four decades after her debut album became an underground sensation, singer-songwriter and guitarist Melissa Etheridge continues to chase her muse, experimenting with her distinctive songcraft while continuing to deploy powerful hooks. Etheridge plays Orange Park’s Thrasher Horne Center on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Pop

Tom Jones – Tuesday, May 9 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

It’s not unusual to have fun with anyone. This is especially true when listening to Tom Jones lend his silky baritone to pop, soul and R&B hits from the American songbook. Jones performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Americana

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Friday, May 12 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Two of the most recognizable voices of 20th-Century music, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are reunited at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock 

Tidal Daze – Friday, May 12 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Jax indie rock band Tidal Daze headlines an all-local lineup that includes Jenni Reid and Sunriver at Jack Rabbits on Friday. Read a review of Tidal Daze’s latest single. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock 

Tenacious D – Sunday, May 14

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Funny dudes and very-talented musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass bring Tenacious D to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

In this article: Alison Krauss, concert calendar, concerts, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Live music, Melissa Etheridge, Robert Plant, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Tenacious D