Best Concerts of the Week in Jacksonville | May 8-14

Singer-Songwriter
Melissa Etheridge – Tuesday, May 9
Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park
Nearly four decades after her debut album became an underground sensation, singer-songwriter and guitarist Melissa Etheridge continues to chase her muse, experimenting with her distinctive songcraft while continuing to deploy powerful hooks. Etheridge plays Orange Park’s Thrasher Horne Center on Tuesday.
Pop
Tom Jones – Tuesday, May 9
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
It’s not unusual to have fun with anyone. This is especially true when listening to Tom Jones lend his silky baritone to pop, soul and R&B hits from the American songbook. Jones performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
Americana
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Friday, May 12
The Amp | St. Augustine
Two of the most recognizable voices of 20th-Century music, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant are reunited at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Indie Rock
Tidal Daze – Friday, May 12
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Jax indie rock band Tidal Daze headlines an all-local lineup that includes Jenni Reid and Sunriver at Jack Rabbits on Friday. Read a review of Tidal Daze’s latest single.
Rock
Tenacious D – Sunday, May 14
The Amp | St. Augustine
Funny dudes and very-talented musicians Jack Black and Kyle Gass bring Tenacious D to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.