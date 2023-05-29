Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4

Sierra Ferrell, Kane Brown, Jazz at the Symphony and more

By JME Staff
Sierra Ferrell press pic
Singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell mixes a range of styles, including blues and gypsy jazz, into her Americana stylings. Ferrell plays PV Concert Hall this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Singer-Songwriter

Sierra Ferrell – Friday, June 2 

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

West Virginia-native, the eclectic singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell plays the PV Concert Hall on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Pop-Country 

Kane Brown – Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3

The Amp | St. Augustine

Billboard chart-topping pop-country singer Kane Brown plays two nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

Chalooby – Saturday, June 3

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Local indie act Chalooby celebrates its album release with a bill that includes four other acts, including fellow Jax rockers Seagate, at Jack Rabbits on Saturday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

Jazz 

Jazz at the Jacksonville Symphony – Sunday. June 4

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville 

James Jenkins, the Jax Symphony’s principal tubist, leads an ensemble of the organization’s best players in this preview concert for next season’s focus on jazz.

 Watch | Tickets | Map

In this article: Chalooby, concerts, jacksonville, Kane Brown, Live music, PV Concert Hall, Sierra Ferrell and St. Augustine Amphitheatre

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26”
May. 27, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on May 26

Featured image for “Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023”
May. 25, 2023

Four Things I Learned at Shaky Knees 2023

Featured image for “Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83”
May. 24, 2023

Tina Turner, Rock and Roll Icon, Dead at 83

Featured image for “On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl”
May. 23, 2023

On “Howlin’,” Jacksonville’s Halfway Hounds Unleash a Primal Yowl

Featured image for “Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000”
May. 23, 2023

Kurt Cobain’s Broken Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000

Featured image for “JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
May. 22, 2023

JME Staff Picks | 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Featured image for “Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’”
May. 22, 2023

Longtime Duval Musician Britt Traynham Authors and Illustrates New Book, ‘Portraits In Jazz’

Featured image for “PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place”
May. 22, 2023

PVRIS Shares New Single “LOVE IS A…” Ahead of Summer Show at Daily’s Place

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28”
May. 22, 2023

Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 22-28

Featured image for “Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer”
May. 19, 2023

Playlist | Jacksonville Jazz Festival 2023 Primer

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Tue. 05/30 @ 8:00 PM Charlie Puth Charlie Puth Daily’s Place Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM The Happy Together Tour The Happy Together Tour The Turtles, Little Anthony, and more The Florida Theatre Thu. 06/1 @ 7:30 PM Hymn for Her Hymn for Her Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 06/1 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 06/2 @ 5:00 PM Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Fast Fashion (Depeche Mode tribute) Jack Rabbits Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM JP Soars & The Red Hots JP Soars & The Red Hots Cafe Eleven Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Sierra Ferrell Sierra Ferrell Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 06/2 @ 8:00 PM Kane Brown Kane Brown with Gabby Barrett and Locash The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 06/3 @ 5:00 PM ULTIMATE FLOYD - A Tribute To Pink Floyd ULTIMATE FLOYD – A Tribute To Pink Floyd Underbelly Sat. 06/3 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…