Best Concerts in Jacksonville | May 29 – June 4

Sierra Ferrell, Kane Brown, Jazz at the Symphony and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Singer-Songwriter
Sierra Ferrell – Friday, June 2
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
West Virginia-native, the eclectic singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell plays the PV Concert Hall on Friday.
Pop-Country
Kane Brown – Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3
The Amp | St. Augustine
Billboard chart-topping pop-country singer Kane Brown plays two nights at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
Indie Rock
Chalooby – Saturday, June 3
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Local indie act Chalooby celebrates its album release with a bill that includes four other acts, including fellow Jax rockers Seagate, at Jack Rabbits on Saturday.
Jazz
Jazz at the Jacksonville Symphony – Sunday. June 4
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
James Jenkins, the Jax Symphony’s principal tubist, leads an ensemble of the organization’s best players in this preview concert for next season’s focus on jazz.