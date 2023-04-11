Ultra Wrapped | Highlights from Miami’s Annual EDM Extravaganza

By Heather Schatz
Ultra festival press photo
Timmy Trumpet on the Main Stage at this year's Ultra Music Festival in Miami | Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, which is billed as “the world’s premiere electronic music festival,” returned to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami March 24-26 for its 23rd edition. As in the past, it served as the grand finale to Miami Music Week, a weeklong marathon of electronic music events.

Thousands of fans representing 100 countries attended the sold-out festival, with another 42 million fans tuning in from around the world to watch select sets on #ULTRALIVE stream.

Ultra Music Festival press photo
The Ultra Music Festival returned to Bayfront Park in Miami in March | Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

This year, Ultra’s line-up read like a veritable who’s who of EDM, techno, house and underground dance music. Highlights from the main stage included Zedd, who welcomed Ice Spice on stage for a surprise appearance; Marshmello, who was joined by Faruko, GloRilla and Roddy Rich and Swedish House Mafia, who returned to Ultra after a five year absence to close out the festival.

Attendees also packed the RESISTANCE Megastructure for Eric Prydz’s HOLO, which featured fully immersive, state-of-the-art visuals and mind-bending light effects and made his set hard to top. Other highlights from this stage, which showcased a number of house and techno artists, included Carl Cox’s and Adam Beyer’s sets.

Over on the Worldwide Stage, Armin Van Buuren marked his 11th performance at the festival with A State of Trance takeover, featuring Gareth Emery and Ferry Corsten, among others.

Ultra Music Festival press photo
Marshmello and Faruko on the Main Stage at the Ultra Music Festival in March | Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

And despite its smaller footprint, the Live Stage drew big crowds for Grimes. Rezz, Becky Hill, M.I.A., Big Gigantic (who recently played here in Jacksonville at the Glass Factory) and NGHTMRE as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE, Kayzo (in their first-ever live performance) and Kx5 (deadmau5 and Kaskade).

Meanwhile, the UMF Radio stage hosted a trip of takeovers, most notably from Hardwell’s Revealed, which included a surprise set from Hardwell himself (who also played the Main Stage) as well as guest DJs including Dada Life, Joel Corry and Maddix.

I caught up with Maddix before his set.

“I have prepared like six unreleased songs I’m gonna play,” the Dutch DJ said. One of those new songs Maddix shared with the Ultra crowd was his latest single, “Revolution,” which was released shortly before the festival.

“It’s with Hardwell and Timmy Trumpet, and actually started during COVID, when everyone was at home and everyone’s life was basically destroyed, you know? So the lyrics are about this feeling and that we have to go up again…So many fans have been waiting for this one. I can see it in the streams – it is going really well. I played it yesterday as well. Everyone went crazy.”

Ultra Music Festival press photo
Carl Cox performing on the RESISTANCE Megastructure Stage | Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

Last but not least, RESISTANCE’s The Cove Stage had fans on their feet for more intimate showcases from IN THE MOOD, Spectrum and Dirtybird, hosted by Claude VonStroke.

And speaking of RESISTANCE, RESISTANCE MIAMI, the brand’s first stateside residency, also debuted at M2 on South Beach this year. Additional programming was also announced for Race Week (may 5-7) and weekly Saturday parties kicking off October 28.

Ultra Music Festival press photo
Eric Prydz’s HALO at the RESISTANCE Megastructure Stage | Courtesy of Ultra Music Festival

Shortly after this year’s festival wrapped, dates for the 2024 edition were announced — March 22-24. Tickets for Ultra 2024 are already on sale. Lineup announcement has yet to be determined.

In this article: EDM, electronic dance music, GloRilla, Grimes, house, M.I.A., Miami, RESISTANCE Miami, techno, Ultra Music Festival and Zedd

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Fred again..: Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 11, 2023

Fred again..: Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Popular Indie-Folk Rockers Fruit Bats to Play Intuition in April”
Apr. 11, 2023

Popular Indie-Folk Rockers Fruit Bats to Play Intuition in April

Featured image for “On “lookin’,” Duval’s Broadway Louie Soundtracks the Perennial Search for Connection”
Apr. 11, 2023

On “lookin’,” Duval’s Broadway Louie Soundtracks the Perennial Search for Connection

Featured image for “On the Sunny, Textured “Surrender,” Jax Band Ducats Resists and Combats Emotional and Artistic Stasis”
Apr. 10, 2023

On the Sunny, Textured “Surrender,” Jax Band Ducats Resists and Combats Emotional and Artistic Stasis

Featured image for “Wednesday’s ‘Rat Saw God’ is Fearlessly, Chaotically, Grimly American”
Apr. 10, 2023

Wednesday’s ‘Rat Saw God’ is Fearlessly, Chaotically, Grimly American

Featured image for “With First New Single in 15 years, The Julius Airwave Returns to the Power-Pop Fore”
Apr. 09, 2023

With First New Single in 15 years, The Julius Airwave Returns to the Power-Pop Fore

Featured image for “Wilco Return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for 2023 Spring Tour”
Apr. 09, 2023

Wilco Return to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for 2023 Spring Tour

Featured image for “Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week | April 10-16”
Apr. 09, 2023

Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week | April 10-16

Featured image for “Shawny Binladen and the Rise of Sample Drill”
Apr. 06, 2023

Shawny Binladen and the Rise of Sample Drill

Featured image for “Kassa Overall | Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 05, 2023

Kassa Overall | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

JME Presents | Mattson 2 @ Hotel Palms JME Presents | Mattson 2 @ Hotel Palms Music Discovery Series Hotel Palms Wed. 04/12 @ 6:00 PM Spafford Spafford Underbelly Wed. 04/12 @ 6:00 PM Dominic DeLaney and The Dead Language Dominic DeLaney and The Dead Language Jack Rabbits Wed. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Tommy Castro & the Painkillers Tommy Castro & the Painkillers with David Julia Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 04/12 @ 8:00 PM Shaggy Shaggy with L.O.V.E. Culture and Jeremy Ryan Riverfront Plaza Thu. 04/13 @ 5:00 PM Jake Shimabukuro Jake Shimabukuro Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 04/13 @ 6:30 PM The Stews The Stews Jack Rabbits Thu. 04/13 @ 7:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Scott Yoder and Bedford Cords The Walrus Thu. 04/13 @ 8:00 PM The Gamble Rogers Folk Festival The Gamble Rogers Folk Festival with Iris DeMent, Bill & The Belles, Annie & The Hot Club - The Trio, and more St. Johns County Fairgrounds Fri. 04/14 @ 5:00 PM JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue JJ Grey’s Blackwater Sol Revue with JJ Grey & Mofro, Brothers of a Feather, and more The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 04/14 @ 5:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…