Playlist | April’s Best New Music

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes music from supergroup boygenius‘ monumental new record, Angel Olsen’s first new song since her 2022 full-length and the latest from sunny Los Angeles dream-pop group Pearl & The Oysters. We’ve also got the latest from New Zealand jangle-pop group The Beths, Americana singer-songwriter Sunny War, a collab between Bully and Soccer Mommy, as well as music from Mattson 2 co-founder Jared Mattson‘s solo debut.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes from indie-folk outfit Bobby Kid, hip-hop from Mecca Tha Marvelous, garage rock from Ducats and the first single from Cory Driscoll‘s full-band project Eureka Springs.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

