Duval Hip-Hop Artist Mecca thA Marvelous gets Contemplative on “Relapse”

By Mr. Al Pete
Mecca thA Marvelous press photo
Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Jacksonville-based hip-hop artist Mecca thA Marvelous faces his audience, and more so himself, on “Relapse,” a reflective song from his new full-length album Jane Doe

Finnish producer SBLMNL’s beat extends Mecca the opportunity to be vulnerable, as the young rapper uses the soundscape as a canvas for painting reminders to himself of the perils of falling victim to the jones. Crooning in a melodic tone, Mecca sounds contemplative (“If it all falls down tomorrow would you even call on me?”) but remains confident and steadfast in his skills as an emcee and his capability in crafting a great song.     

It’s good to hear Mecca on this side of the rapping line. Knowing oneself is key. And it’s a crucial step to ascending the throne. 

Total 0 Votes
In this article: hip-hop, Jane Doe, Mecca thA Marvelous, Mr. Al Pete, New music, Relapse, review and SBLMNL

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Why Frank Ocean’s Long-Anticipated Coachella Performance was a Mixed Bag”
Apr. 18, 2023

Why Frank Ocean’s Long-Anticipated Coachella Performance was a Mixed Bag

Featured image for “Jax Rock Band Racewall Mosquitoes Share New Video for “Vagabond””
Apr. 18, 2023

Jax Rock Band Racewall Mosquitoes Share New Video for “Vagabond”

Featured image for “Record Store Day 2023 | Here’s What To Expect on RSD in Jax ”
Apr. 17, 2023

Record Store Day 2023 | Here’s What To Expect on RSD in Jax 

Featured image for “Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville”
Apr. 17, 2023

Mattson 2 Guitarist Jared Mattson Sets out on His Own, Touring his Debut Solo Record with a Stop in Jacksonville

Featured image for “Ahmad Jamal, measured maestro of the jazz piano, dies at 92”
Apr. 16, 2023

Ahmad Jamal, measured maestro of the jazz piano, dies at 92

Featured image for “Best Live Music In Jacksonville This Week | April 17-23”
Apr. 16, 2023

Best Live Music In Jacksonville This Week | April 17-23

Featured image for “Feist holds a mirror up to her ‘Multitudes’”
Apr. 13, 2023

Feist holds a mirror up to her ‘Multitudes’

Featured image for “Fred again..: Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 11, 2023

Fred again..: Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Ultra Wrapped | Highlights from Miami’s Annual EDM Extravaganza”
Apr. 11, 2023

Ultra Wrapped | Highlights from Miami’s Annual EDM Extravaganza

Featured image for “Popular Indie-Folk Rockers Fruit Bats to Play Intuition in April”
Apr. 11, 2023

Popular Indie-Folk Rockers Fruit Bats to Play Intuition in April

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM Moonchild Moonchild Underbelly Tue. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM Styx Styx with Don Felder The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM The Toasters The Toasters Jack Rabbits Tue. 04/18 @ 7:00 PM Laura Jane Grace Laura Jane Grace with Weakened Friends Jack Rabbits Wed. 04/19 @ 7:00 PM Mipso Mipso with Strangerwolf Intuition Ale Works Wed. 04/19 @ 7:00 PM Wilco Wilco with The A's The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 04/19 @ 7:30 PM Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox The Florida Theatre Wed. 04/19 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers with Of Good Nature Cafe Eleven Wed. 04/19 @ 8:00 PM Grouplove Grouplove with Faze Wave and Liza Attic Riverfront Plaza Thu. 04/20 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…