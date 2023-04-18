Duval Hip-Hop Artist Mecca thA Marvelous gets Contemplative on “Relapse”

Jacksonville-based hip-hop artist Mecca thA Marvelous faces his audience, and more so himself, on “Relapse,” a reflective song from his new full-length album Jane Doe.
Finnish producer SBLMNL’s beat extends Mecca the opportunity to be vulnerable, as the young rapper uses the soundscape as a canvas for painting reminders to himself of the perils of falling victim to the jones. Crooning in a melodic tone, Mecca sounds contemplative (“If it all falls down tomorrow would you even call on me?”) but remains confident and steadfast in his skills as an emcee and his capability in crafting a great song.
It’s good to hear Mecca on this side of the rapping line. Knowing oneself is key. And it’s a crucial step to ascending the throne.