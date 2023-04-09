Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week | April 10-16

Mattson 2, River Jams, Local Showcase, Hovvdy, Bobby Kid

By JME Staff
Hovvdy press photo
Indie-pop duo Hovvdy plays Jack Rabbits on Friday | Pooneh Ghana, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

The Mattson 2 – Wednesday, April 12

Hotel Palms | Atlantic Beach

San Diego twin-brother duo the Mattson 2 bring their surf-meets-jazz-meets-dreampop swing to the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Reggae/Hip Hop/R&B

Shaggy, L.O.V.E. Culture, Jeremy Ryan Experience – Thursday, April 13

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

Week two of the free Jax River Jams series features ‘90s reggae-pop standout Shaggy with support from local hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture and R&B/hip-hop group the Jeremy Ryan Experience. 

Watch | Free | Map 

Indie/Pop

Hovvdy – Friday, April 14

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Austin, TX indie-pop duo Hovvdy comes to Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Various Artists 

Ebonique, Corey Kilgannon, Luci Lind, Daddy – Saturday, April 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

A quartet of Jax artists, including R&B singer Ebonique, neo-soul artist Luci Lind, singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon and electropop artist Daddy, perform at the Blue Jay Listening Room for the latest installment of the JME Showcase Series on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie/Folk 

Bobby Kid – Saturday, April 15

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Popular local indie-folk quintet Bobby Kid celebrates the release of their new full-length album, Babyface, at the Walrus on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

