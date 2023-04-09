Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week | April 10-16

Mattson 2, River Jams, Local Showcase, Hovvdy, Bobby Kid
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Jazz
The Mattson 2 – Wednesday, April 12
Hotel Palms | Atlantic Beach
San Diego twin-brother duo the Mattson 2 bring their surf-meets-jazz-meets-dreampop swing to the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday.
Reggae/Hip Hop/R&B
Shaggy, L.O.V.E. Culture, Jeremy Ryan Experience – Thursday, April 13
Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville
Week two of the free Jax River Jams series features ‘90s reggae-pop standout Shaggy with support from local hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture and R&B/hip-hop group the Jeremy Ryan Experience.
Indie/Pop
Hovvdy – Friday, April 14
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Austin, TX indie-pop duo Hovvdy comes to Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday.
Various Artists
Ebonique, Corey Kilgannon, Luci Lind, Daddy – Saturday, April 15
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
A quartet of Jax artists, including R&B singer Ebonique, neo-soul artist Luci Lind, singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon and electropop artist Daddy, perform at the Blue Jay Listening Room for the latest installment of the JME Showcase Series on Saturday.
Indie/Folk
Bobby Kid – Saturday, April 15
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Popular local indie-folk quintet Bobby Kid celebrates the release of their new full-length album, Babyface, at the Walrus on Saturday.