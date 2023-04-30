Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 1-7

Mdou Moctar, Wine Lips, Surf Curse and more

By JME Staff
Surf Curse press photo
Indie garage rockers turned TikTok sensations Surf Curse (pictured) plays Underbelly this week | Courtesy of the artist

Rock/Tuareg Guitar

Mdou Moctar – Tuesday, May 2

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Tuareg singer, songwriter and guitar sensation Mdou Moctar plays Intuition Ale Works as part of our JME Presents series on Tuesday. (Listen to Moctar’s longtime collaborator and producer Mikey Coltun discuss Five Essential Moctar tracks). Local rockers Bad Madonna open the show. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Garage/Psych 

Wine Lips – Wednesday, May 3 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Toronto garage-psych punk rockers Wine Lips visit Jacksonville, playing Murray Hill’s the Walrus with Orlando’s Timothy Eerie and Jax indie band Seagate. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Blues 

Seth Walker – Friday, May 5

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

North Carolina electric-blues singer-songwriter Seth Walker plays Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

Surf Curse – Sunday, May 7 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Reno, Nevada rock band Surf Curse went from indie darlings to Atlantic Records rock stars after their 2013 demo “Freaks” went viral on TikTok. The quartet plays Underbelly on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

