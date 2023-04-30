Best Live Music in Jacksonville | May 1-7

Mdou Moctar, Wine Lips, Surf Curse and more
Rock/Tuareg Guitar
Mdou Moctar – Tuesday, May 2
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Tuareg singer, songwriter and guitar sensation Mdou Moctar plays Intuition Ale Works as part of our JME Presents series on Tuesday. (Listen to Moctar’s longtime collaborator and producer Mikey Coltun discuss Five Essential Moctar tracks). Local rockers Bad Madonna open the show.
Garage/Psych
Wine Lips – Wednesday, May 3
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Toronto garage-psych punk rockers Wine Lips visit Jacksonville, playing Murray Hill’s the Walrus with Orlando’s Timothy Eerie and Jax indie band Seagate.
Blues
Seth Walker – Friday, May 5
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
North Carolina electric-blues singer-songwriter Seth Walker plays Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Friday.
Indie Rock
Surf Curse – Sunday, May 7
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Reno, Nevada rock band Surf Curse went from indie darlings to Atlantic Records rock stars after their 2013 demo “Freaks” went viral on TikTok. The quartet plays Underbelly on Sunday.