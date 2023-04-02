The Best Concerts in Jacksonville This Week | April 3-9

Jax River Jams, Sleeping Giant Fest and more.

By JME Staff
Cold War Kids press photo
Long Beach, CA all-stars of mid-aughts rock radio, Cold War Kids headline the first of the four-date Jax River Jams (every Thursday in April) | Press photo courtesy of the artist.

Blues 

Jimmie Vaughan – Tuesday, April 4

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan returns to Northeast Florida, performing at the PV Concert Hall with his Tilt-a-Whirl Band on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock 

Jax River Jams | Cold War Kids –  Thursday, April 6

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

LBC (Long Beach, California) all-stars of the mid-aughts rock scene, Cold War Kids headline the first night of the Jax River Jams (every Thurs. In April) with support from local indie rock acts Bad Madonna and Visitation.

Watch | Free | Map

Tribute 

Steeln’ Peaches: an Allman Brothers Revue – Friday, April 7

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Tribute act Steeln’ Peaches takes on the catalog and renowned improvisational techniques of the legendary Jax-founded Allman Brothers Band at Underbelly on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Punk

Left on High – Saturday, April 8 

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

Made of wily vets of the local punk scene, Left on High plays an all-ages album release show at the Clubhouse inside Kona Skatepark on Saturday night.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

Experimental/Noise

Lightning Bolt – Sunday, April 9 

Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points

Notable Rhode Island noise duo Lightning Bolt performs as part of Sun-Ray Cinema’s annual Sleeping Giant Festival on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

JME Live Music Calendar

