The Best Concerts in Jacksonville This Week | April 3-9

Jax River Jams, Sleeping Giant Fest and more.
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Blues
Jimmie Vaughan – Tuesday, April 4
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan returns to Northeast Florida, performing at the PV Concert Hall with his Tilt-a-Whirl Band on Tuesday.
Rock
Jax River Jams | Cold War Kids – Thursday, April 6
Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville
LBC (Long Beach, California) all-stars of the mid-aughts rock scene, Cold War Kids headline the first night of the Jax River Jams (every Thurs. In April) with support from local indie rock acts Bad Madonna and Visitation.
Tribute
Steeln’ Peaches: an Allman Brothers Revue – Friday, April 7
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Tribute act Steeln’ Peaches takes on the catalog and renowned improvisational techniques of the legendary Jax-founded Allman Brothers Band at Underbelly on Friday.
Punk
Left on High – Saturday, April 8
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Made of wily vets of the local punk scene, Left on High plays an all-ages album release show at the Clubhouse inside Kona Skatepark on Saturday night.
Experimental/Noise
Lightning Bolt – Sunday, April 9
Sun-Ray Cinema | Five Points
Notable Rhode Island noise duo Lightning Bolt performs as part of Sun-Ray Cinema’s annual Sleeping Giant Festival on Sunday.