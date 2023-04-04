Wynton Marsalis, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Samara Joy, Ulysses Owens Jr. and More to Play 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival

By JME Staff
Jacksonville Jazz Festival Event image

For more than 40 years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought international jazz legends and emerging artists, as well as offering local musicians the chance to be seen and heard. Held every Memorial Day Weekend, the festival attracts jazz fans from around the globe to soak up some (hopefully) warmer weather and cool sounds on different stages.

This year is no exception. The festival just announced the lineup for this year, and it boasts another impressive roster of jazz and blues icons and talented upstarts.

Thursday, May 25

Kicking things off is the ever-popular  Jazz Piano Competition. Presented at The Florida Theatre, five finalists perform for a panel of judges for a cash prize and a set on the festival’s Swingin’ Stage. Previous judges have included Lynne Arriale, Brian Culbertson, Dr. John, Marcus Roberts, and Christian Sands.

Friday, May 26

The second day includes confirmed performances (in order) by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Eddie Palmieri, Ron Carter’s Foursight Quartet, Carme Lundy, Eric Robeson, and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. 

Saturday, May 27

The third day includes confirmed performances by CeCe Teneal, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y, The U.S. Army Ambassadors Jazztet, Pieces of a Dream, Marcus Miller, and Larry Carlton.

Sunday, May 28

The final day includes confirmed performances by Shemekia Copeland and the winner of the 2023 Jazz Piano Competition. 

As the festival dates approach, more artists will be added and announced.

The 2023 Jacksonville Jazz Festival is held from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28 in downtown Jacksonville. For more info and the full lineup of performances, click here.

In this article: 2023, jacksonville, Jacksonville Jazz Festival, jazz, lineup, music festival, Ron Carter, Ulysses Owens Jr. and Wynton Marsalis

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Kassa Overall | Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 05, 2023

Kassa Overall | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Rob Rase, Left On High and the Loud Art of Evolution and Survival”
Apr. 05, 2023

Rob Rase, Left On High and the Loud Art of Evolution and Survival

Featured image for “Playlist | April’s Best New Music”
Apr. 04, 2023

Playlist | April’s Best New Music

Featured image for “For the beloved trio’s return, Nickel Creek created its own world”
Apr. 03, 2023

For the beloved trio’s return, Nickel Creek created its own world

Featured image for “Durand Bernarr | Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 03, 2023

Durand Bernarr | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On Eureka Springs’ “Nothing Quite Like,” Jax Singer-Songwriter Cory Driscoll Balances the Light and Dark”
Apr. 03, 2023

On Eureka Springs’ “Nothing Quite Like,” Jax Singer-Songwriter Cory Driscoll Balances the Light and Dark

Featured image for “It Could Happen To You | Playing One Tune with Jazz Great Bunky Green”
Apr. 03, 2023

It Could Happen To You | Playing One Tune with Jazz Great Bunky Green

Featured image for “Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died”
Apr. 03, 2023

Ryuichi Sakamoto, a godfather of electronic pop, has died

Featured image for “Yves Tumor’s disruptive pop-cultural synthesis”
Apr. 03, 2023

Yves Tumor’s disruptive pop-cultural synthesis

Featured image for “The Beths | Tiny Desk Concert”
Apr. 02, 2023

The Beths | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jax River Jams presents Cold War Kids Jax River Jams presents Cold War Kids with Bad Madonna and Visitation Riverfront Plaza Thu. 04/6 @ 5:00 PM Cold (Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary) Cold (Year of the Spider 20th Anniversary) with Divide the Fall, Awake for Days, and more Jack Rabbits Thu. 04/6 @ 7:00 PM Cory Asbury Cory Asbury with Riley Clemmons The Florida Theatre Thu. 04/6 @ 7:00 PM LlaMando a Julia LlaMando a Julia Kona Skatepark Fri. 04/7 @ 6:00 PM "Bring on the Night" “Bring on the Night” featuring songs from Sting and The Police Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 04/7 @ 8:00 PM Steeln' Peaches: An Allman Brothers Steeln’ Peaches: An Allman Brothers Underbelly Fri. 04/7 @ 8:00 PM Left On High Left On High with FFN and Chalk Tiger Kona Skatepark Sat. 04/8 @ 6:00 PM Mustard Service Mustard Service with Better Than This 1904 Music Hall Sat. 04/8 @ 7:00 PM Aaron Lebos' Abstract Citizen Aaron Lebos’ Abstract Citizen Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 04/8 @ 8:00 PM Suffering Overload Suffering Overload with Blood Bath and Beyond Jack Rabbits Sat. 04/8 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…