On Eureka Springs’ “Nothing Quite Like,” Jax Singer-Songwriter Cory Driscoll Balances the Light and Dark

By Daniel A. Brown
Cory Driscoll press photo
Screengrab from Eureka Springs' video for "Nothing Quite Like" | Courtesy of the artist

The latest from Duval singer-songwriter Cory Driscoll is an impressive mix of what could be described as cheery morosity—no small feat when one considers the “ship in a bottle” delicacy of penning a tune, about love no less, that is neither grinningly hypomanic nor headed for the psych ward.

Nothing Quite Like” is the first song of Driscoll’s new full-band project Eureka Springs, the band name pulled from the title of the 2022 full-length album Driscoll released under his own name.

While the smart money would sidle “Nothing Quite Like” into comparing the song to Driscoll’s contemporary peers, the three-and-a-half minute track is akin to The Jesus And Mary Chain when those ‘80s mope-fiends added a little reluctant light to their leather-and-feedback shadow realm. A video for “Nothing Quite Like” from director Nicholas Lorini features the band and Joshua Mikel Alexandra Rubin starring as two lovers moving through an apparent dissatisfaction-and-reconciliation of romance in the suburbs and at the sea.

