San Diego Surf-Jazz Duo Mattson 2 to Play Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach

By JME Staff
Mattson 2 press photo
San Diego surf-jazz duo the Mattson 2 play the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach on April 12 | Credit: Andrew Paynter, courtesy of the artist

We’re stoked to welcome world-renowned surf-jazz duo the Mattson 2 to Jacksonville as part of our JME Presents Music Discovery Series. The San Diego based duo, made up of twin brothers Jonathan and Jared Mattson, will perform at the Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday, April 12. 

Over the last decade-plus, the Mattsons have consistently displayed a kind of casual alchemy that likely owes much to the fact that identical-twin brothers Jonathan (drums) and Jared (guitar, bass) Mattson are steeped in the ‘60s-era cosmic jazz of John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme (they even covered Coltrane’s opus on 2019’s Mattson 2 Play A Love Supreme).

While the Mattsons have earnestly followed in the footsteps of the jazz artists who sought to transcend the connections between the physical and spiritual during the cultural decade, they’ve also consistently pulled on the threads of other ‘60s Southern California sounds – from the pyrotechnics of Dick Dale and the Deltones’ Rendezvous Ballroom surfer stomps to Bud Shank’s scores for Bruce Brown’s Slippery When Wet and Barefoot Adventures, the brothers are steeped in the cultural milieu of their home region.  

Those conscious and subconscious nods to the past are evident on the 2009 album Ray Barbee Meets the Mattson 2, a collaboration with the pro-skateboarder-turned-guitarist. Barbee and another skater-musician, Tommy Guerrero, lent licks on the Mattson 2’s debut full-length, 2011’s Feeling Hands, a singular collection of expressive, tight-but-loose instrumental compositions. The follow-up to Feeling Hands, the 2014 EP Agar, is more sonically expansive, and arguably more experimental, as the duo reaches for cosmic, Pharoah-Sanders-esque transcendence on the EP’s title track.

The duo’s 2019 full-length (their second for Chaz Bear, aka Toro Y Moi’s Company Records), which charted at #1 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Charts found the brothers experimenting with more traditional song structures and even vocals, explorations they’ve continued on subsequent Mattson 2 releases, collabs with other artists and Jared’s upcoming debut solo album, Peanut (due out in April 2023). 

You can hear The Mattson 2 on JME’s music discovery station, The Independent 89.9 HD4. Aside from Jared’s new solo music currently in rotation, you can hear the brothers backing D.C. producer and multi-instrumentalist Toro Y Moi on the song “Millenium,” (also in regular rotation). 

The Mattson 2 plays Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday, April 12. Tickets are on sale now.

In this article: Atlantic Beach, concert, events, Hotel Palms, jacksonville, jazz, JME Presents, Live music, surf rock and The Mattson 2

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jax Indie-Rock Band flipturn on the JME Soundstage”
Mar. 24, 2023

Jax Indie-Rock Band flipturn on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “On “King Kong,” Jax Duo Jawberry Unleashes a Monster Mashup of Indie, Grunge and Hip Hop”
Mar. 23, 2023

On “King Kong,” Jax Duo Jawberry Unleashes a Monster Mashup of Indie, Grunge and Hip Hop

Featured image for “Preview | Jax rock quartet Skyview tells its celestial stories at Underbelly”
Mar. 23, 2023

Preview | Jax rock quartet Skyview tells its celestial stories at Underbelly

Featured image for “After allegations against Win Butler, an existential crisis lingers for Montréal”
Mar. 23, 2023

After allegations against Win Butler, an existential crisis lingers for Montréal

Featured image for “Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson on the family-inspired new album ‘V’”
Mar. 21, 2023

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Ruban Nielson on the family-inspired new album ‘V’

Featured image for “Famed EDM DJ and Producer Deorro on His Ultra Music Festival Debut”
Mar. 21, 2023

Famed EDM DJ and Producer Deorro on His Ultra Music Festival Debut

Featured image for “Jacksonville Saxophonist and Improvisational Musician Jamison Williams’ Peels Away the Brass on the 38-Minute “Mary Blair””
Mar. 20, 2023

Jacksonville Saxophonist and Improvisational Musician Jamison Williams’ Peels Away the Brass on the 38-Minute “Mary Blair”

Featured image for “Jax Indie-Folk Faves Bobby Kid Return Just In Time with the Tearjerking “Ten Minutes Late””
Mar. 20, 2023

Jax Indie-Folk Faves Bobby Kid Return Just In Time with the Tearjerking “Ten Minutes Late”

Featured image for “Celebrated Guitarist Eli Winter on his Early Influences, his Eponymously-Titled New Album and More”
Mar. 20, 2023

Celebrated Guitarist Eli Winter on his Early Influences, his Eponymously-Titled New Album and More

Featured image for “Electropop Duo LANNDS on the Creative Process Behind “Blueprint” from their Estimable Debut LP”
Mar. 20, 2023

Electropop Duo LANNDS on the Creative Process Behind “Blueprint” from their Estimable Debut LP

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

P.M. Tiger P.M. Tiger Kona Skatepark Sat. 03/25 @ 7:00 PM Widespread Panic Widespread Panic The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 03/25 @ 7:00 PM The Eagles The Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Sat. 03/25 @ 7:30 PM Daddy's Beemer Daddy’s Beemer with Dakar Jack Rabbits Sat. 03/25 @ 8:00 PM Little Champion Little Champion with Butter and Rickolous The Walrus Sat. 03/25 @ 8:00 PM Skyview Skyview Underbelly Sat. 03/25 @ 8:00 PM Florida Chamber Music Project Florida Chamber Music Project Beaches Museum Sun. 03/26 @ 3:00 PM The Florida Chamber Music Project performs on March 26, 2023 The Florida Chamber Music Project performs on March 26, 2023 "Music Among Friends" Beaches Museum Sun. 03/26 @ 3:00 PM Guster Guster Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sun. 03/26 @ 5:30 PM Downswing Downswing with Weeping Wound and Enox Justice Pub Sun. 03/26 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…