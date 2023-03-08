Mama’s Broke | Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Image

A couple of chairs, a small room and a cozy crowd describes the last eight years of tour stops for Mama’s Broke. Having performed in intimate venues including homes and cabins, as well as stages, being at the Tiny Desk may have felt right at home for the Canadian duo. Lisa Maria Bates and Amy Lou Keeler make powerful songs with haunting harmonies and a mesh of fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar. You’ll hear unique rhythms as Amy takes her chopsticks to Lisa’s fiddle and Lisa takes her heels to the floorboard.

Photo: Elizabeth Gillis

Elements of Appalachian folk, Celtic ballads, Nova Scotian traditions and Ukrainian folk from Lisa’s grandfather’s collection are woven into the duo’s music. The frantic pace of touring came to a halt for Amy and Lisa when the COVID pandemic started, like it did for much of the world, and they had some time to write tunes and try out new tunings. The opening song, written in Lisa’s uninsulated Nova Scotia cabin in the throes of the first pandemic winter, is filled with poignant resignation:

Just pick one, it’ll hurt some if it needs to

I know weakness is a sickness and a virtue

And cold bitter winds are never-ending

So just pick one, it’s a season, it’ll run through.

The songs come from Mama’s Broke’s new album, Narrow Line, and its 2017 debut, Count The Wicked. There are moments of hope in this set of somewhat dark songs: “What Can May Come” is one of those moments, and also, in the final tune “The Ones That I Love,” where Amy and Lisa put down their instruments and send love through those perfect harmonies.

SET LIST

  • “Just Pick One”
  • “Wrecking Need”
  • “What Can May Come”
  • “Even Though”
  • “The Ones That I Love”

MUSICIANS

  • Lisa Maria Bates: vocals, fiddle, foot board, mandolin
  • Amy Lou Keeler: vocals, guitar, banjo, fiddlesticks

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Alex Drewenskus
  • Audio Mix: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Assistant: Josephine Nyouani
  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Kara Frame, Ashley Pointer, Pilar Galvan
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Amy Lou Keeler, banjo, celtic, fiddle, folk, Lisa Maria Bates, Mama's Broke, New music, Tiny Desk and violin

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy”
Mar. 08, 2023

On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy

Featured image for “With “La La,” Jax Progressive-Soul Duo Bright Purpel has Preemptively Bloomed the Local Song of the Summer”
Mar. 08, 2023

With “La La,” Jax Progressive-Soul Duo Bright Purpel has Preemptively Bloomed the Local Song of the Summer

Featured image for “Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals”
Mar. 08, 2023

Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals

Featured image for “Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71”
Mar. 07, 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71

Featured image for “Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy”
Mar. 06, 2023

Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy

Featured image for “2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age”
Mar. 06, 2023

2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age

Featured image for “Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89”
Mar. 06, 2023

Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89

Featured image for “The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week”
Mar. 06, 2023

The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Featured image for “Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour”
Mar. 03, 2023

Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour

Featured image for “Playlist | March’s Best New Music”
Mar. 02, 2023

Playlist | March’s Best New Music

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Friday Night Flicks Friday Night Flicks with John Parker Urban Band and Cacique Jakar Underbelly Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Fruition Fruition with Anthony Da Costa Intuition Ale Works Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel with Richard Smith Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 6:00 PM Reba McEntire Reba McEntire with Terri Clark and The Isaacs VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 03/9 @ 6:30 PM 0 Miles Per Hour 0 Miles Per Hour with Seagate, Teal Peel, and Mak The Walrus Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Little River Band Little River Band The Florida Theatre Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM AK Renny AK Renny with Charlie Hustle, G$, and Matthew Connor 1904 Music Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 9:00 PM Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour Daily’s Place Fri. 03/10 @ 6:30 PM Hang Eleven Hang Eleven with If I’m Lucky and Vermillion Kona Skatepark Fri. 03/10 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…