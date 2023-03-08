On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy

By Matthew Shaw
Luci Lind perfoming at Winterland
Luci Lind performing at the Winterland music festival in Downtown Jacksonville (cropped) | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Though he’s been releasing DIY singles since 2018, Jax bedroom-pop singer-songwriter-producer Luci Lind has lately been honing his craft, dropping a torrent of new music and delighting crowds with raucous, energetic sets at Murray Hill’s The Walrus; he was also, most recently, an early-afternoon-crowd fave at this year’s Winterland music festival.

Lind’s latest, “Mistakes With The Bottle,” showcases the artist’s knack for mature, melodic earworms and chill-AF production. With a playfully sing-songy delivery over a lethargic bass groove, Lind sincerely and empathetically unpacks literal and figurative toxicity and the trauma experienced by all parties involved, singing, “I feel your pain / I hope you change / I hope you find your way.”

The year is young still. But Luci Lind seems to be finding his way. It might just be his year for a breakthrough.

In this article: jacksonville, Luci Lind, Mistakes with a Bottle, New music, pop, R&B and The Walrus

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “With “La La,” Jax Progressive-Soul Duo Bright Purpel has Preemptively Bloomed the Local Song of the Summer”
Mar. 08, 2023

With “La La,” Jax Progressive-Soul Duo Bright Purpel has Preemptively Bloomed the Local Song of the Summer

Featured image for “Mama’s Broke | Tiny Desk Concert”
Mar. 08, 2023

Mama’s Broke | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals”
Mar. 08, 2023

Jax Guitar Heroes Discuss Their Fave Effects Pedals

Featured image for “Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71”
Mar. 07, 2023

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dies at 71

Featured image for “Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy”
Mar. 06, 2023

Artsy Jax Noise Duo golfer two’s ‘bl00db4th6000’ is Four Minutes of Enjoyable Unorthodoxy

Featured image for “2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age”
Mar. 06, 2023

2023 is the Magic Number | For generations of rap fans, De La Soul was a phantom. Welcome to a new age

Featured image for “Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89”
Mar. 06, 2023

Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89

Featured image for “The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week”
Mar. 06, 2023

The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Featured image for “Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour”
Mar. 03, 2023

Jax Hip-Hop Group L.O.V.E. Culture Shares New Video, Provides Update on East Coast Tour

Featured image for “Playlist | March’s Best New Music”
Mar. 02, 2023

Playlist | March’s Best New Music

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Friday Night Flicks Friday Night Flicks with John Parker Urban Band and Cacique Jakar Underbelly Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Fruition Fruition with Anthony Da Costa Intuition Ale Works Wed. 03/8 @ 8:00 PM Tommy Emmanuel Tommy Emmanuel with Richard Smith Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 6:00 PM Reba McEntire Reba McEntire with Terri Clark and The Isaacs VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 03/9 @ 6:30 PM 0 Miles Per Hour 0 Miles Per Hour with Seagate, Teal Peel, and Mak The Walrus Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Little River Band Little River Band The Florida Theatre Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM Raspberry Pie Raspberry Pie Jack Rabbits Thu. 03/9 @ 8:00 PM AK Renny AK Renny with Charlie Hustle, G$, and Matthew Connor 1904 Music Hall Thu. 03/9 @ 9:00 PM Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour Nick Cannon’s Next Superstar Tour Daily’s Place Fri. 03/10 @ 6:30 PM Hang Eleven Hang Eleven with If I’m Lucky and Vermillion Kona Skatepark Fri. 03/10 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…