On “Mistakes With the Bottle,” Singer-Producer Luci Lind Pours from His Deep Well of Melody and Empathy

Though he’s been releasing DIY singles since 2018, Jax bedroom-pop singer-songwriter-producer Luci Lind has lately been honing his craft, dropping a torrent of new music and delighting crowds with raucous, energetic sets at Murray Hill’s The Walrus; he was also, most recently, an early-afternoon-crowd fave at this year’s Winterland music festival.
Lind’s latest, “Mistakes With The Bottle,” showcases the artist’s knack for mature, melodic earworms and chill-AF production. With a playfully sing-songy delivery over a lethargic bass groove, Lind sincerely and empathetically unpacks literal and figurative toxicity and the trauma experienced by all parties involved, singing, “I feel your pain / I hope you change / I hope you find your way.”
The year is young still. But Luci Lind seems to be finding his way. It might just be his year for a breakthrough.