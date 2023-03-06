The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Loggins, Reba and Jill Scott, plus Fruition at Intuition and psych and indie rock at The Walrus.
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Neo-Soul
Jill Scott – Tuesday, March 7
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville
Singer-songwriter Jill Scott blends jazz, R&B, spoken word and hip-hop in a style all her own.. Scott performs at the Moran Theatre inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.
Roots
Fruition – Wednesday, March 8
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular Portland roots band Fruition visits the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday.
Rock
0 Miles Per Hour – Thursday, March 9
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Thrashy Orlando indie band 0 Miles Per Hour play The Walrus with local support from Seagate and Teal Peel on Thursday.
Watch | Tickets Available at the Door | Map
Country
Reba McEntire – Thursday, March 9
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Country legend Reba McEntire performs at the VyStar arena on Thursday.
Psych
Timothy Eerie – Friday, March 10
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Orlando psych rocker Timothy Eerie returns to Jax, performing at The Walrus with Someday River, Ducats and Sextape.
Watch | Tickets Available at the Door | Map
Pop
Kenny Loggins – Sunday, March 12
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Hitmaker and ‘80s-icon Kenny Loggins comes to the Florida Theatre on Sunday.