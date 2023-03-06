The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Neo-Soul

Jill Scott – Tuesday, March 7

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott blends jazz, R&B, spoken word and hip-hop in a style all her own.. Scott performs at the Moran Theatre inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Roots

Fruition – Wednesday, March 8

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular Portland roots band Fruition visits the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday.

Rock

0 Miles Per Hour – Thursday, March 9

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Thrashy Orlando indie band 0 Miles Per Hour play The Walrus with local support from Seagate and Teal Peel on Thursday.

Country

Reba McEntire – Thursday, March 9

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Country legend Reba McEntire performs at the VyStar arena on Thursday.

Psych

Timothy Eerie – Friday, March 10

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Orlando psych rocker Timothy Eerie returns to Jax, performing at The Walrus with Someday River, Ducats and Sextape.

Pop

Kenny Loggins – Sunday, March 12

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Hitmaker and ‘80s-icon Kenny Loggins comes to the Florida Theatre on Sunday.

