The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Loggins, Reba and Jill Scott, plus Fruition at Intuition and psych and indie rock at The Walrus.

By JME Staff
Timothy Eerie press photo
Orlando psych rocker Timothy Eerie plays the Walrus this week | Credit: courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Neo-Soul

Jill Scott – Tuesday, March 7 

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

Singer-songwriter Jill Scott blends jazz, R&B, spoken word and hip-hop in a style all her own.. Scott performs at the Moran Theatre inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Roots

Fruition – Wednesday, March 8 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular Portland roots band Fruition visits the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock

0 Miles Per Hour – Thursday, March 9

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Thrashy Orlando indie band 0 Miles Per Hour play The Walrus with local support from Seagate and Teal Peel on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets Available at the Door | Map 

Country 

Reba McEntire – Thursday, March 9

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville 

Country legend Reba McEntire performs at the VyStar arena on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Psych 

Timothy Eerie – Friday, March 10 

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Orlando psych rocker Timothy Eerie returns to Jax, performing at The Walrus with Someday River, Ducats and Sextape.

Watch | Tickets Available at the Door | Map 

Pop 

Kenny Loggins – Sunday, March 12

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville 

Hitmaker and ‘80s-icon Kenny Loggins comes to the Florida Theatre on Sunday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

