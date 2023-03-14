Join us at SXSW as Thee Sacred Souls, DEBBY FRIDAY, Hermanos Gutiérrez Perform on Public Radio Stage

By JME Staff
Press photos for SXSW Public Radio Day Stage performers
A collection of Public Radio music organizations, including the Jacksonville Music Experience present (from bottom left) Hermanos Gutiérrez, Thee Sacred Souls, DEBBY FRIDAY and Aoife Nessa Frances performing at SXSW in Austin, TX on Friday, March 17. | Credit: Press photos courtesy of the artists

SXSW, the week-long music industry (et al) gathering in Austin, Texas is in full-swing. And the Jacksonville Music Experience is there, too… kind of. As a Public Media organization and member station of NPR Music’s Live Sessions, we’re helping to welcome four emerging artists to the Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW.

On Friday, March 17, San Diego soul trio Thee Sacred Souls will kick off an afternoon of live performances at 3pm EST, followed by Swiss-Bolivian guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez at 4pm. Irish folk-pop singer-songwrite Aoife Nessa Frances performs at 5pm, with Canadian experimental musician DEBBY FRIDAY closing out the event at 6pm. You can listen live via the embedded player below.

Like our fellow Public Media music organizations across the country, JME is committed to championing new music created by emerging and established artists working in a range of genres. The Public Radio Day Stage at SXSW is a reflection of our mission. And we highly recommend adding each of these artists to your playlists and tuning into the Independent 89.9 HD4 (our music discovery station) to discover new music all day long.

