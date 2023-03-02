Playlist | March’s Best New Music

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze graphic

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features the best new music emenanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes music from Gorillaz, whose new record is full of collabs, including the track “Oil,” which features the iconic Stevie Nicks. We’ve also got the latest from Tiny Desk Contest winner turned three-time Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito, as well as new music from wildly popular Latin alt-indie artist Y La Bamba. There’s also new stuff from Yo La Tengo, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Anna B Savage and even some jazz from Christian McBride’s New Jawn, who headlined the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Augustine in February.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including a song from LANNDS‘s debut LP on Run For Cover Records, indie-R&B from Kenzie, country-folk from Rambler Kane, hip-hop from Duval’s own DevDiedAlone and more.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: best new music, Fresh Squeeze, jacksonville, local music, March 2023, New music, playlist and the independent

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89”
Mar. 02, 2023

Wayne Shorter, sage of the saxophone, dies at 89

Featured image for “On ‘Endings That Are Beginnings’, UNF Grad and Emerging Jazz Star Kelly Green Finds Salvation in Music”
Mar. 02, 2023

On ‘Endings That Are Beginnings’, UNF Grad and Emerging Jazz Star Kelly Green Finds Salvation in Music

Featured image for “Eclectic Alt-R&B Group Moonchild Announces Tour Stop in Jacksonville in April”
Mar. 01, 2023

Eclectic Alt-R&B Group Moonchild Announces Tour Stop in Jacksonville in April

Featured image for “The Joys of the Tiny Desk Contest and the Serious Business of Picking a Winner”
Mar. 01, 2023

The Joys of the Tiny Desk Contest and the Serious Business of Picking a Winner

Featured image for “Two Solo Debuts Shine Much-Needed Light on Lesser-Known Duval Experimental Musician Michael Kaiser”
Feb. 28, 2023

Two Solo Debuts Shine Much-Needed Light on Lesser-Known Duval Experimental Musician Michael Kaiser

Featured image for “Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Announce Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition”
Feb. 28, 2023

Indie-Rock Stars Flipturn Announce Return to Jax with Two-Night Stand at Intuition

Featured image for “Charley Crockett | Tiny Desk Concert”
Feb. 28, 2023

Charley Crockett | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jacksonville Jazz Artist Ulysses Owens Jr. Takes Home Third Grammy Win with the Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra”
Feb. 27, 2023

Jacksonville Jazz Artist Ulysses Owens Jr. Takes Home Third Grammy Win with the Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Featured image for “Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Nathaniel Rateliff, Flaming Lips, 100 Gecs and More to Play Inaugural Echoland Fest at Spirit of Suwannee Music Park”
Feb. 27, 2023

Tyler Childers, Phil Lesh, Nathaniel Rateliff, Flaming Lips, 100 Gecs and More to Play Inaugural Echoland Fest at Spirit of Suwannee Music Park

Featured image for “Tuareg Guitar Hero Mdou Moctar to Play Intuition Ale Works in May”
Feb. 27, 2023

Tuareg Guitar Hero Mdou Moctar to Play Intuition Ale Works in May

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Ballyhoo! Ballyhoo! with Joey Harkum and Cloud9 Vibes Underbelly Fri. 03/3 @ 6:00 PM Koe Wetzel Koe Wetzel with Tyler Farr and Dylan Wheeler The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 03/3 @ 7:30 PM Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers Cafe Eleven Fri. 03/3 @ 8:00 PM Falling Through April Falling Through April Jack Rabbits Fri. 03/3 @ 8:00 PM Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Joan Jett and the Blackhearts The Florida Theatre Fri. 03/3 @ 8:00 PM Keeka the Brave Keeka the Brave with GS and Bit Deft The Walrus Fri. 03/3 @ 8:00 PM Sam Burchfield Sam Burchfield Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 03/3 @ 8:00 PM Magnolia Park Magnolia Park with Arrows In Action, Poptropicaslutz!, and First & Forever Underbelly Sat. 03/4 @ 6:00 PM Sam Grisman Project Sam Grisman Project Intuition Ale Works Sat. 03/4 @ 7:00 PM Matt O'Ree Band Matt O’Ree Band Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 03/4 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…