Playlist | March’s Best New Music

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features the best new music emenanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes music from Gorillaz, whose new record is full of collabs, including the track “Oil,” which features the iconic Stevie Nicks. We’ve also got the latest from Tiny Desk Contest winner turned three-time Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito, as well as new music from wildly popular Latin alt-indie artist Y La Bamba. There’s also new stuff from Yo La Tengo, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Anna B Savage and even some jazz from Christian McBride’s New Jawn, who headlined the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Augustine in February.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including a song from LANNDS‘s debut LP on Run For Cover Records, indie-R&B from Kenzie, country-folk from Rambler Kane, hip-hop from Duval’s own DevDiedAlone and more.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.