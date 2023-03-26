The Best Concerts in Jax this Week | March 27-April 2

Lucius, Del McCoury Band, Unwritten Law and more
Hip Hop
Jaydaakiing – Thursday, March 30
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Having amassed more than two-million followers on Instagram, Arizona rapper Jaydaakiing will wield substantial influence when he takes the stage at Underbelly on Thursday.
Pop
Lucius – Friday, March 31
Backyard Stage | St. Augustine
Popular Brooklyn-founded LA-based indie-pop quartet Lucius plays the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for free on Friday. Locals Huan and Claire Vandiver open the show.
Bluegrass
Del McCoury Band – Friday, March 31
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Bluegrass icon Del McCoury plays with his band (which includes his two talented sons) at Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
Punk
Unwritten Law – Saturday, April 1
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
California punks and Warped-Tour vets Unwritten Law visit Jack Rabbits with Authority Zero and Mercy Music for a night of ‘90s punk on Saturday.