The Best Concerts in Jax this Week | March 27-April 2

Hip Hop 

Jaydaakiing – Thursday, March 30 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Having amassed more than two-million followers on Instagram, Arizona rapper Jaydaakiing will wield substantial influence when he takes the stage at Underbelly on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Pop

Lucius – Friday, March 31 

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine 

Popular Brooklyn-founded LA-based indie-pop quartet Lucius plays the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for free on Friday. Locals Huan and Claire Vandiver open the show. 

Watch | Details | Map  

Bluegrass

Del McCoury Band – Friday, March 31 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Bluegrass icon Del McCoury plays with his band (which includes his two talented sons) at Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Punk 

Unwritten Law – Saturday, April 1 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

California punks and Warped-Tour vets Unwritten Law visit Jack Rabbits with Authority Zero and Mercy Music for a night of ‘90s punk on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

