M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and More Headline this Year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami

By Heather Schatz
Image

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, which is billed as “the world’s premier electronic music festival,” is back and bigger and better than ever.

Ultra returns to Bayfront Park in downtown Miami on March 24-26, and will once again serve as the grand finale to Miami Music Week, the weeklong marathon of electronic music events that consistently draws hundreds of thousands of out-of-towners to South Florida. 

Roughly 165,000 fans representing 90 countries typically attend the award-winning festival, making it the perfect conclusion to a week of amazing music in the Magic City.

This year, Ultra’s line-up reads like a veritable who’s who of EDM, techno, house and underground dance music. Afrojack, Alesso, Martin Garrix, Gryffin, David Guetta (who’s nominated for a 2023 dance/electronic Grammy), Kx5 (aka Kaskade + Deadmau5), Marshmello, REZZ, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Armin van Buuren, and Zedd, are among this year’s headliners.

Other notable artists slated to perform this year include: Joel Corry, Black Tiger Sex Machine presents Portals, Dada Life, Deorro, Gareth Emery, Gigantic Nightmare, Grimes, Hardwell, Becky Hill, Kasablanca, M.I.A. Vintage Culture, Nicky Romero, and Frank Walker.

And there’s more. New this year is RESISTANCE MIAMI, a club residency at M2 (a new club in the former Mansion space) in South Beach. RESISTANCE, Ultra Worldwide’s underground concept, is known for bringing some of the best house and techno acts to stages around the world. 

RESISTANCE Miami is the brand’s first stateside club residency, and comes on the heels of a three-year version in Ibiza (cue Swedish House Mafia’s “Miami 2 Ibiza”). So far, the “residents” include Adam Beyer, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Joris Voorn and Tale of Us. Like Ultra itself, it will run in conjunction with Miami Music Week, with the first show on March 23.

Tickets for Ultra are available here and tickets for RESISTANCE Miami are available here.

In this article: EDM, electronic dance music, Festival, house, Live music, Miami, music festival, techno and ULTRA

