Playlist | February’s Best New Music

By JME Staff
Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features the best new music emenanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes new music from Black Thought. The rapper and emcee for the legendary Roots Crew has been everywhere lately. From his critically acclaimed collab record with Danger Mouse, 2022’s Cheat Codes, to a spot introducing the star-studded 50-years-of-hip-hop medley performance at February’s Grammy Awards, the unimpeachable wordsmith has been on a tear. He’s got an EP with Seun Kuti. The youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun now leads his father’s band — Egypt 80.

We’ve also got music from dreampop artist Barrie, psych-pop group Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Scottish experimental indie-soul trio Young Fathers and eclectic UK jazz group Ezra Collective. There’s also new stuff from NC-bred garage-folk outfit The Nude Party (one of the headliners of this year’s Winterland music festival in Downtown Jax) and precocious rock outfit Geese.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including the debut of electronic artist Sammy Maria, a cutting ditty from singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon and brand-spankin’ new LANNDS.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: best new music, discover, february, Fresh Squeeze, jacksonville, New music, playlist, Spotify, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and WJCT

