Giveaway | Tickets to see Neko Case at PV Concert Hall + Vinyl

Fresh off the announcement of a decades-spanning anthology Wild Creatures and a recent tour with her iconic band The New Pornographers, singer-songwriter Neko Case will visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Tuesday, February 7. And we want to get you to the show (and hook you up with some vinyl).
We’re giving away two tickets to Tuesday’s show and a copy of Case’s monumental 2002 LP Blacklisted on vinyl. Here’s how to enter:
- Send an email to neko@jaxmusic.org
- Drop us a note in the email; you can say “give me those tickets!” or “hi” or whatever you want. We’ll send you a reply saying we received your entry and ask you if you’d like to sign up for our newsletter.
- We’ll select a winner at random
- We’ll contact the winner on Tuesday, February 7
- The tickets and vinyl will be under your name at Will Call at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box office.
Meantime, you can read our recent interview with Case. She talks about her career milestones, her love of collaboration and shares her feelings about Twitter.