Giveaway | Tickets to see Neko Case at PV Concert Hall + Vinyl

By JME Staff
Neko Case press photo with album
We're giving away two tickets to see Neko Case at the PV Concert Hall on February 7, plus a copy of her 2002 LP 'Blacklisted' on vinyl | Credit: press photo by Ebru Yildiz, courtesy of the artist, cropped and scaled

Fresh off the announcement of a decades-spanning anthology Wild Creatures and a recent tour with her iconic band The New Pornographers, singer-songwriter Neko Case will visit the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Tuesday, February 7. And we want to get you to the show (and hook you up with some vinyl).

We’re giving away two tickets to Tuesday’s show and a copy of Case’s monumental 2002 LP Blacklisted on vinyl. Here’s how to enter:

  • Drop us a note in the email; you can say “give me those tickets!” or “hi” or whatever you want. We’ll send you a reply saying we received your entry and ask you if you’d like to sign up for our newsletter.
  • We’ll select a winner at random
  • We’ll contact the winner on Tuesday, February 7
  • The tickets and vinyl will be under your name at Will Call at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box office.

Meantime, you can read our recent interview with Case. She talks about her career milestones, her love of collaboration and shares her feelings about Twitter.

In this article: Blacklisted, free, giveaway, Neko Case, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, tickets and vinyl

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is Ticketmaster’s next big test. Fans are already stressed”
Feb. 02, 2023

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is Ticketmaster’s next big test. Fans are already stressed

Featured image for “M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and More Headline this Year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami”
Feb. 02, 2023

M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and More Headline this Year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Featured image for “Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees”
Feb. 02, 2023

Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Featured image for “Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Neko Case On Her Many Career Milestones, Her Love of Collaboration and Feelings About Twitter”
Jan. 31, 2023

Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Neko Case On Her Many Career Milestones, Her Love of Collaboration and Feelings About Twitter

Featured image for “Hermanos Gutiérrez | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 31, 2023

Hermanos Gutiérrez | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Four New Songs by Jacksonville Artists Out Now”
Jan. 31, 2023

Four New Songs by Jacksonville Artists Out Now

Featured image for “NPR Music Partner Station’s 2023 Artists to Watch”
Jan. 30, 2023

NPR Music Partner Station’s 2023 Artists to Watch

Featured image for “Seattle Jazz Outfit Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Visits the Ritz Theatre on Saturday”
Jan. 30, 2023

Seattle Jazz Outfit Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Visits the Ritz Theatre on Saturday

Featured image for “The Smile to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June”
Jan. 30, 2023

The Smile to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June

Featured image for “Parking Lot Palooza | Beloved Jax studio hosts 20 bands for free concert”
Jan. 30, 2023

Parking Lot Palooza | Beloved Jax studio hosts 20 bands for free concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolf Pack The Florida Theatre Fri. 02/3 @ 7:30 PM Arlie Arlie with Whitehall and the Sewing Club Jack Rabbits Fri. 02/3 @ 8:00 PM Tauk Moore Tauk Moore with Funk You 1904 Music Hall Fri. 02/3 @ 8:00 PM Warren Zeiders Warren Zeiders Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 02/3 @ 8:00 PM Warehouse Studios Parking Lot Palooza 6 Warehouse Studios Parking Lot Palooza 6 with 20 local bands Warehouse Studios Sat. 02/4 @ 2:00 PM The Four Barrel Band The Four Barrel Band Jack Rabbits Sat. 02/4 @ 7:00 PM Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Ritz Theater & Museum Sat. 02/4 @ 8:00 PM Lucero Lucero Intuition Ale Works Sat. 02/4 @ 8:00 PM Mike Dillon and Punkadelic Mike Dillon and Punkadelic with TAND 1904 Music Hall Sat. 02/4 @ 8:00 PM Remedy Tree Remedy Tree Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 02/4 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…