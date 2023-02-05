Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Neko Case, STRFKR, Mavis Staples, Christian McBride and more

By JME Staff
Christian McBride press photo
Christian McBride's New Jawn headlines night two of the Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Singer-Songwriter

Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Fresh off the announcement of a decades-spanning anthology, Wild Creatures, and a tour with her band, iconic Canadian indie act The New Pornographers, Neko Case visits the PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Read our interview with Case. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Blues 

Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Wednesday, February 8

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Enduring blues torchbearer Kenny Wayne Shepherd returns to Jax for the 25th anniversary tour of his album Trouble Is…, playing the Florida Theatre on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Gospel/Soul 

Mavis Staples – Friday, February 10

Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine 

An icon of American music, the gospel and soul queen Mavis Staples kicks off the second annual Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Augustine on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie

STRFKR – Friday, February 10 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular and eccentric Portland-bred indie rock group STRFKR performs at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Jazz

Christian McBride’s New Jawn – Saturday, February 11

Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine

Celebrated jazz bassist Christian McBride headlines the second night of this year’s Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

In this article: Christian McBride, concerts, jacksonville, Live music, Mavis Staples, Neko Case and Strfkr

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is Ticketmaster’s next big test. Fans are already stressed”
Feb. 02, 2023

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is Ticketmaster’s next big test. Fans are already stressed

Featured image for “M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and More Headline this Year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami”
Feb. 02, 2023

M.I.A., Swedish House Mafia, David Guetta and More Headline this Year’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Featured image for “Giveaway | Tickets to see Neko Case at PV Concert Hall + Vinyl”
Feb. 02, 2023

Giveaway | Tickets to see Neko Case at PV Concert Hall + Vinyl

Featured image for “Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees”
Feb. 02, 2023

Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and more named 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Featured image for “Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Neko Case On Her Many Career Milestones, Her Love of Collaboration and Feelings About Twitter”
Jan. 31, 2023

Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Neko Case On Her Many Career Milestones, Her Love of Collaboration and Feelings About Twitter

Featured image for “Hermanos Gutiérrez | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 31, 2023

Hermanos Gutiérrez | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Four New Songs by Jacksonville Artists Out Now”
Jan. 31, 2023

Four New Songs by Jacksonville Artists Out Now

Featured image for “NPR Music Partner Station’s 2023 Artists to Watch”
Jan. 30, 2023

NPR Music Partner Station’s 2023 Artists to Watch

Featured image for “Seattle Jazz Outfit Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Visits the Ritz Theatre on Saturday”
Jan. 30, 2023

Seattle Jazz Outfit Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Visits the Ritz Theatre on Saturday

Featured image for “The Smile to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June”
Jan. 30, 2023

The Smile to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in June

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Dave Mason Dave Mason Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Mon. 02/6 @ 7:00 PM Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood with Jimmie Allen VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Mon. 02/6 @ 7:30 PM Jamison Ross Jamison Ross Jack Rabbits Tue. 02/7 @ 7:00 PM Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM Neko Case Neko Case Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 02/7 @ 8:00 PM That 1 Guy That 1 Guy Jack Rabbits Wed. 02/8 @ 7:00 PM Kenny Wayne Shepherd Kenny Wayne Shepherd with Samantha Fish The Florida Theatre Wed. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Patty Griffin Patty Griffin Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 02/8 @ 8:00 PM Mavis Staples Mavis Staples The Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series Fort Mose Historic State Park Fri. 02/10 @ 7:00 PM Ted Vigil's Tribute to John Denver Ted Vigil’s Tribute to John Denver Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 02/10 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…