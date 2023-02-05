Go | The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Neko Case, STRFKR, Mavis Staples, Christian McBride and more
Singer-Songwriter
Neko Case – Tuesday, February 7
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Fresh off the announcement of a decades-spanning anthology, Wild Creatures, and a tour with her band, iconic Canadian indie act The New Pornographers, Neko Case visits the PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. Read our interview with Case.
Blues
Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Wednesday, February 8
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Enduring blues torchbearer Kenny Wayne Shepherd returns to Jax for the 25th anniversary tour of his album Trouble Is…, playing the Florida Theatre on Wednesday.
Gospel/Soul
Mavis Staples – Friday, February 10
Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine
An icon of American music, the gospel and soul queen Mavis Staples kicks off the second annual Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series in St. Augustine on Friday.
Indie
STRFKR – Friday, February 10
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular and eccentric Portland-bred indie rock group STRFKR performs at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
Jazz
Christian McBride’s New Jawn – Saturday, February 11
Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine
Celebrated jazz bassist Christian McBride headlines the second night of this year’s Ft. Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Saturday.