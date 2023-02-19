The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Winterland Music Festival, plus Marty Stuart, LPT and more.

By JME Staff
Artists performing at Winterland V
(From left): Sudan Archives, The Dandy Warhols, The Nude Party, Gustaf, Os Mutantes, Jacuzzi Boys are among the headliners for Winterland V | Credit: Courtesy of the artists

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, February 22

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

The jazz jam, featuring some of the area’s top talent returns to the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach. Tickets are available at the door. Get there early, because the jazz jam tends to fill up quickly. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Bluegrass

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Bluegrass legend Marty Stuart returns to North Florida, performing at the Florida Theatre with his backing band, His Fabulous Superlatives. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Salsa

LPT – Friday, February 24

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Jax’s mighty salsa orchestra LPT returns to Underbelly in Downtown Jax on Friday with DJ Papi Disco. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Various Artists 

Winterland V – Saturday & Sunday, February 25 & 26

Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville

The Winterland music festival returns to Riverfront Plaza (the former site of the Landing) for it’s fifth iteration. The two-day, free fest is headlined by the Dandy Warhols (above), Sasami, Nude Party and Gustaf on Saturday and Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and Jacuzzi Boys on Sunday. More than 20 local and regional acts fill out the bill. Music starts at 2 p.m. on both days. Check out our interactive guide to the fest for set times and to preview all the artists performing.

Watch | Festival Guide | Map 

