The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Winterland Music Festival, plus Marty Stuart, LPT and more.
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, February 22
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
The jazz jam, featuring some of the area’s top talent returns to the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach. Tickets are available at the door. Get there early, because the jazz jam tends to fill up quickly.
Bluegrass
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Bluegrass legend Marty Stuart returns to North Florida, performing at the Florida Theatre with his backing band, His Fabulous Superlatives.
Salsa
LPT – Friday, February 24
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Jax’s mighty salsa orchestra LPT returns to Underbelly in Downtown Jax on Friday with DJ Papi Disco.
Various Artists
Winterland V – Saturday & Sunday, February 25 & 26
Riverfront Plaza | Downtown Jacksonville
The Winterland music festival returns to Riverfront Plaza (the former site of the Landing) for it’s fifth iteration. The two-day, free fest is headlined by the Dandy Warhols (above), Sasami, Nude Party and Gustaf on Saturday and Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and Jacuzzi Boys on Sunday. More than 20 local and regional acts fill out the bill. Music starts at 2 p.m. on both days. Check out our interactive guide to the fest for set times and to preview all the artists performing.
Watch | Festival Guide | Map