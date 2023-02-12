The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

The JWJ Hip Hop Fest returns, Rhiannon Giddens and Valerie June at Ft. Mose and more
Salsa
Gilberto Santa Rosa – Tuesday, February 14
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Six-time Grammy Award-winning bandleader, “El Caballero de la Salsa,” the great Gilberto Santa Rosa performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
R&B
Ebonique – Tuesday, February 14
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Jax R&B singer, who was picked by the JME team as one the city’s Artists to Watch in 2022, Ebonique performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill on Tuesday.
Blues
Valerie June – Thursday, February 16
Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine
Innovative, contemporary blues singer Valerie June performs as part of the second annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Thursday.
Hip Hop
2nd Annual JWJ Hip Hop Festival – Saturday, February 18
James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville
The second annual James Weldon Johnson Park Hip Hop Festival celebrates the life and work of the late Jax-based producer and emcee Paten Locke with performances by Jay Myztroh, Willie Evans Jr., Dillon, Steam Mechanics, Higher Learning, Simple Complexity, Mal Jones, The Midst and more.
Roots
Rhiannon Giddens – Saturday, February 18
Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine
Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens performs as part of the second annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Saturday.