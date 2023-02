The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Salsa

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Tuesday, February 14

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Six-time Grammy Award-winning bandleader, “El Caballero de la Salsa,” the great Gilberto Santa Rosa performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

R&B

Ebonique – Tuesday, February 14

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Jax R&B singer, who was picked by the JME team as one the city’s Artists to Watch in 2022, Ebonique performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Blues

Valerie June – Thursday, February 16

Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine

Innovative, contemporary blues singer Valerie June performs as part of the second annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Thursday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Hip Hop

2nd Annual JWJ Hip Hop Festival – Saturday, February 18

James Weldon Johnson Park | Downtown Jacksonville

The second annual James Weldon Johnson Park Hip Hop Festival celebrates the life and work of the late Jax-based producer and emcee Paten Locke with performances by Jay Myztroh, Willie Evans Jr., Dillon, Steam Mechanics, Higher Learning, Simple Complexity, Mal Jones, The Midst and more.

Watch | Free to Attend | Map

Roots

Rhiannon Giddens – Saturday, February 18

Fort Mose Historic State Park | St. Augustine

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens performs as part of the second annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series on Saturday.

Watch | Tickets | Map