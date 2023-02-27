The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Joan Jett, Sam Grisman Project, PW5K and more

By JME Staff
Joan Jett press photo

Funk

Tower of Power – Tuesday, February 28 

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Bay Area legends Tower of Power celebrate 55-years of ear-turning funk at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Metal 

Weedeater – Wednesday, March 1 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

North Carolina stoner-metal act Weedeater performs at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Ska

Mustard Plug – Thursday, March 2

Jack Rabbits | San Marco  

Nineties ska-punk faves Mustard Plug plays Jack Rabbits on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Friday, March 3

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett comes to the Florida Theatre on Friday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Bluegrass

Sam Grisman Project – Saturday, March 4

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

Led by bassist and son of legendary mandolin-picker David Grisman, the Sam Grisman project performs at Intuition Ale Works on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Metal 

Powerman 5000 – Sunday, March 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Boston rock heavyweights, Powerman 5000 (or PW5K) perform at Jack Rabbits on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

