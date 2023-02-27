The Best Live Music in Jacksonville this Week

Joan Jett, Sam Grisman Project, PW5K and more
Funk
Tower of Power – Tuesday, February 28
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Bay Area legends Tower of Power celebrate 55-years of ear-turning funk at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
Metal
Weedeater – Wednesday, March 1
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
North Carolina stoner-metal act Weedeater performs at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.
Ska
Mustard Plug – Thursday, March 2
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Nineties ska-punk faves Mustard Plug plays Jack Rabbits on Thursday.
Rock
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – Friday, March 3
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett comes to the Florida Theatre on Friday.
Bluegrass
Sam Grisman Project – Saturday, March 4
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Led by bassist and son of legendary mandolin-picker David Grisman, the Sam Grisman project performs at Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.
Metal
Powerman 5000 – Sunday, March 5
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Boston rock heavyweights, Powerman 5000 (or PW5K) perform at Jack Rabbits on Sunday.