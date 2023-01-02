Playlist | Jax Music ’22 Year in Review

By JME Staff
Press photos of Jacksonville artists collage

As we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This year, our team reviewed more than five dozen releases from Jacksonville artists. (That’s more than one new song per week!)

Before we close out 2022, we wanted to make sure we celebrated all the great local releases of the year. Dig in to our Jax Music 2022: Year in Review playlist below to hear a collection of songs our team reviewed in ’22 — many of which landed in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4 alongside the best new music from regional, national and international artists.

A reminder: You can hear the best new local tunes at 20 minutes after the hour, every hour on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: 2022, best of 2022, Flipturn, jacksonville music, L.O.V.E. Culture, LANNDS, leo sun, local music and playlist

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jan. 04, 2023

Local Spotlight | Three New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jan. 03, 2023

The Smile | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023”
Jan. 02, 2023

10 Jax Artists To Watch in 2023

Featured image for “Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup”
Jan. 02, 2023

Winterland V Announces Full 2023 Lineup

Featured image for “Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week”
Jan. 01, 2023

Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Featured image for “Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 21, 2022

Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Dec. 21, 2022

Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 01/3 @ 7:00 PM Danny Attack Danny Attack with Mickey Sharp and So Impossible Jack Rabbits Thu. 01/5 @ 7:00 PM Never Again Never Again with Cutdown and Fool's Game Justice Pub Thu. 01/5 @ 7:00 PM Donna the Buffalo Donna the Buffalo Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 01/5 @ 8:00 PM Steve Poltz Steve Poltz Cafe Eleven Thu. 01/5 @ 8:00 PM Elvis Birthday Bash Elvis Birthday Bash The Florida Theatre Fri. 01/6 @ 7:00 PM Copland's Rodeo Copland’s Rodeo The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 01/6 @ 7:30 PM New Years Throwdown New Years Throwdown with Left to Suffer, Brojob, and others Underbelly Sat. 01/7 @ 3:00 PM Copland's Rodeo Copland’s Rodeo The Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 01/7 @ 7:30 PM Rising Up Angry Rising Up Angry with Once Kings, The Fallen Sons, and more Underbelly Sun. 01/8 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…