Parking Lot Palooza | Beloved Jax studio hosts 20 bands for free concert

Warehouse Studio’s Parking Lot Palooza 6 is a showcase for some 20 of the city’s up and coming bands, as well as several veteran acts of local renown, trading off on two stages, inside and out. They include bands like Tonal (the latest project by Warehouse boss Ryan Turk, joined by Michael Lee Martin and Jessica Walton), Hang Eleven, Alexander Eli (TOMBOi)’s solo project Daddy, Valley Ghouls, Speed Weapon, punk-scene mainstays Left On High and youngsters Mommy’s Little Helpers.

Warehouse Studios boss, and Parking Lot Palooza impresario Ryan Turk | Photo by Dennis Ho

There’s also the incendiary, infectious free jazz of Jamison Williams, whose epic recreation of the entire Disney musical oeuvre has brought him to global prominence in the post-pandemic era, as well as Patsy Cline-cover band Patsy’s Daydream.

If new music is your thing, you’ll find nothing fresher; unless you go to the farmer’s market.

Warehouse Studio’s Park Lot Palooza 6 is held on Saturday, February 4 from 2pm-midnight at Warehouse Studios (2071 S. Emerson St.). Performers include Hang Eleven, Kill Tactik, Daddy, Speed Weapon, Patsy’s Daydream, Tap, Left On High, River City Soundsystem, Liza Attic, Lifted Rifts, Funlight, The Valley Ghouls, Mommy’s Little Helpers, Tonal, Parks And Razz, Insta-Gators, The Citrus Trees, Saddle Up Playboi, Jamison Williams and Within Our Nature. The festival is free to attend. Donations are welcome.