Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Americana

Danny Attack – Thursday, January 5

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Jax-based Americana artist Danny Attack plays San Marco’s Jack Rabbits with support from Mickey Sharp and So Impossible on Thursday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Roots 

Donna The Buffalo – Thursday, January 5

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Enduring roots band Donna the Buffalo returns to Northeast Florida, performing at PV Concert Hall on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Classical 

Copland’s Rodeo – Friday & Saturday, January 6 & 7

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto joins the Jacksonville Symphony to perform works by Copland, Chávez, Márqez and Price at Jacoby Symphony Hall Friday and Saturday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Metal 

Rising Up Angry – Sunday, January 8 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Orlando metal lords Rising Up Angry play Underbelly with Once Kings, The Fallen Sons, Crusade and Lines in the Sky on Sunday.    

Watch | Tickets | Map 

