Go | Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Electronic

Severed+Said, Creep City, ISYA, Golden Clouds – Thursday, January 19

The Walrus | Murray Hill

A showcase of some of the city’s most enthralling experiments in electronica headlined by Severed+Said at The Walrus in Murray Hill.

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map

Singer-Songwriter

Andy Zipf, Jessica Pounds, Dean Winter, Nathan Kalish – Thursday, January 19

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

A gathering of premier Bold-City-based bards, this month’s Blue Jay Songwriters night features Jessica Pounds, Dean Winter and the Heat frontperson Dean Winter, Nathan Kalish and Andy Zipf.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

L.O.V.E. Culture – Friday, January 20

The Walrus | Murray Hill

The city’s most buzzed-about hip-hop collective, L.O.V.E. Culture performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill on Friday.

Watch | Tickets available at the door | Map

Rock

Mo Lowda & the Humble w/ Trash Panda – Friday, January 20

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Philly-based rockers Mo Lowda & the Humble perform at Jack Rabbits with support from popular Atlanta-turned-Jax group, and Shaky Knees fest invitees, Trash Panda on Friday.

Watch | Tickets | Map