Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Susto, Bobby Weir, Parking Lot Palooza and more

By JME Staff
Delvon Lamarr performing
Seattle B3 boss Delvon Lamarr performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Americana 

Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Austin, Texas Americana act Shane Smith & The Saints perform at Underbelly on Tuesday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock 

Durry – Thursday, February 2

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Austin rock duo Durry plays Jack Rabbits with Driveaway on Thursday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Rock 

Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros – Friday, February 3

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Founding Grateful Dead member Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolf Pack perform at the Florida Theatre on Friday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Various Artists

Parking Lot Palooza 6 – Saturday, February 4

Warehouse Studios | South Riverside 

Twenty local acts perform on two stages at beloved Jax recording studio Warehouse Studios on Saturday from 2pm-midnight. 

Watch | FREE | Map 

Jazz 

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Saturday, February 4

Ritz Theatre and Museum | LaVilla 

Seattle soul-jazz trio led by Hammond B-3 aficionado Delvon Lamarr performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Americana 

Susto – Sunday, February 5

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Charleston-bred indie-Americana artist Susto performs at Intuition with support from Jax singer-songwriter Howdy on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

