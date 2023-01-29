Go | The Best Live Music in Jax this Week

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Susto, Bobby Weir, Parking Lot Palooza and more
Americana
Shane Smith & The Saints – Tuesday, January 31
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Austin, Texas Americana act Shane Smith & The Saints perform at Underbelly on Tuesday night.
Rock
Durry – Thursday, February 2
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Austin rock duo Durry plays Jack Rabbits with Driveaway on Thursday.
Rock
Bobby Weir and Wolf Bros – Friday, February 3
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Founding Grateful Dead member Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolf Pack perform at the Florida Theatre on Friday.
Various Artists
Parking Lot Palooza 6 – Saturday, February 4
Warehouse Studios | South Riverside
Twenty local acts perform on two stages at beloved Jax recording studio Warehouse Studios on Saturday from 2pm-midnight.
Jazz
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Saturday, February 4
Ritz Theatre and Museum | LaVilla
Seattle soul-jazz trio led by Hammond B-3 aficionado Delvon Lamarr performs at the Ritz Theatre on Saturday night.
Americana
Susto – Sunday, February 5
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Charleston-bred indie-Americana artist Susto performs at Intuition with support from Jax singer-songwriter Howdy on Sunday.